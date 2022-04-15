SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week as we show you the five KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Player of the Year Candidates for the girls.
We also talk with Hannah Sjerven who was recently drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Draft.
Plus we hear from SDSU’s Myah Selland and Tori Nelson who started their own nonprofit organization.
Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:
- All Star Player of the Year nominee Kennadi Buchholz
- Hannah Ronsiek caps career with POTY nomination
- Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda nabs 2nd POTY nomination
- Record-setting year earns Rylee Rosenquist POTY bid
- ‘A dream come true’: Sjerven drafted by Minnesota Lynx
- Clark set to join South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame
- KELOLAND.com Plays of the Week – April 6-13
SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.