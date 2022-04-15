SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week as we show you the five KELOLAND Media Group All-Star Player of the Year Candidates for the girls.

We also talk with Hannah Sjerven who was recently drafted by the Minnesota Lynx in the WNBA Draft.

Plus we hear from SDSU’s Myah Selland and Tori Nelson who started their own nonprofit organization.

Stories featured in SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.