SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this Saturday as we take an in depth look at the SDSU vs. USD rivalry which will renew itself this weekend on the hardwood.
We also take a look at the top five plays from the month of January.
Stories in SportsZone Saturday:
- Baylor Scheierman: SDSU’s swiss army knife
- Strong guard play propelling South Dakota’s turnaround
- SDSU women host USD in battle of top Summit League teams
- Preview: USD men to battle SDSU in Vermillion
- ‘The Fastest Show On Ice’ returns to Long Lake
- KELOLAND.com Top Plays of January
- Winter Games a success at Lake Okoboji
- Hooked on ice fishing
SportsZone Saturday airs on KELO-TV at 9:30 a.m.