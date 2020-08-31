South Dakota prep media football poll – August 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses. 

Class 11AAA
1. Roosevelt (22) 1-0 110 1
2. Brandon Valley 0-1 72 2
3. O’Gorman 1-0 69 3
4. Harrisburg 1-0 49 4
5. Washington 1-0 23 5
Receiving votes: Lincoln 7. 

Class 11AA
1. Pierre (22) 1-0 110 1
2. Yankton 1-0 81 2
3. Mitchell 1-0 64 3
4. Brookings 1-0 50 5
5. Huron 0-1 23 4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 2. 

Class 11A
1. Tea Area (19) 1-0 107 2
2. Dell Rapids (3) 1-0 84 3
3. Canton 0-1 64 1
4. West Central 1-0 47 4
5. Madison 1-0 23 RV
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3, Lennox 2. 

Class 11B
1. Winner (20) 2-0 108 1
2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 2-0 90 2
3. McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 64 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 46 4
5. St. Thomas More 1-1 11 5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 8, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1. 

Class 9AA
1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 2-0 110 1
2. Lemmon/McIntosh 2-0 85 2
3. Hamlin 2-0 57 5
4. Platte-Geddes 1-0 48 4
5. Deuel 0-1 12 3
Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Florence-Henry 6, Bon Homme 4. 

Class 9A
1. Canistota/Freeman (21) 2-0 109 1
2. Howard (1) 2-0 84 2
3. Gregory 2-0 63 3
4. Warner 2-0 34 5
5. De Smet 1-1 26 4
Receiving votes: Wall 7, Britton-Hecla 5, Philip 2. 

Class 9B
1. Wolsey-Wessington (18) 2-0 106 1
2. Colman-Egan (4) 2-0 91 2
3. Langford Area 2-0 62 3
4. Alcester-Hudson 2-0 45 4
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 5
Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 3.

