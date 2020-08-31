South Dakota prep media football poll – August 31st

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Prep Media football poll for the week of Aug. 31 is listed below, ranking the top-five teams, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes are listed in parentheses.

Class 11AAA

1. Roosevelt (22) 1-0 110 1

2. Brandon Valley 0-1 72 2

3. O’Gorman 1-0 69 3

4. Harrisburg 1-0 49 4

5. Washington 1-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Lincoln 7.

Class 11AA

1. Pierre (22) 1-0 110 1

2. Yankton 1-0 81 2

3. Mitchell 1-0 64 3

4. Brookings 1-0 50 5

5. Huron 0-1 23 4

Receiving votes: Sturgis 2.

Class 11A

1. Tea Area (19) 1-0 107 2

2. Dell Rapids (3) 1-0 84 3

3. Canton 0-1 64 1

4. West Central 1-0 47 4

5. Madison 1-0 23 RV

Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Christian 3, Lennox 2.

Class 11B

1. Winner (20) 2-0 108 1

2. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2) 2-0 90 2

3. McCook Central/Montrose 2-0 64 3

4. Sioux Valley 2-0 46 4

5. St. Thomas More 1-1 11 5

Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 8, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 2, Elk Point-Jefferson 1.

Class 9AA

1. Viborg-Hurley (22) 2-0 110 1

2. Lemmon/McIntosh 2-0 85 2

3. Hamlin 2-0 57 5

4. Platte-Geddes 1-0 48 4

5. Deuel 0-1 12 3

Receiving votes: Baltic 8, Florence-Henry 6, Bon Homme 4.

Class 9A

1. Canistota/Freeman (21) 2-0 109 1

2. Howard (1) 2-0 84 2

3. Gregory 2-0 63 3

4. Warner 2-0 34 5

5. De Smet 1-1 26 4

Receiving votes: Wall 7, Britton-Hecla 5, Philip 2.

Class 9B

1. Wolsey-Wessington (18) 2-0 106 1

2. Colman-Egan (4) 2-0 91 2

3. Langford Area 2-0 62 3

4. Alcester-Hudson 2-0 45 4

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 1-1 23 5

Receiving votes: Kadoka Area 3.