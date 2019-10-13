Sioux Falls Christian vs. Tea Area extended highlights

TEA, S.D. (KELO)- The Tea Area Titans earned their third straight win with a 40-0 victory over Sioux Falls Christian, in the KELOLAND game of the week. The play by play was by KELOLAND.com Reporter Grant Sweeter.

The Titans were led offensively by J.T. Panning who rushed for 68 yards and one touchdown. Tea Area quarterback Brayden Thompson was 3 of 7 for 59 yards, while rushing for 57 yards. Thompson scored four total touchdowns.

Sioux Falls Christian was led by Isaiah Young who ran for a game high 79 yards on 29 carries. Quarterback John Overby was 7 of 16 for 44 yards and two interceptions.

Tea Area’s Haidyn DeJean led the way defensively for both teams with a game high 13 tackles. Joe Walnofer had 10 tackles and two interceptions for the Titans.

Tea Area (6-1) will host Milbank on October 18th at 7 p.m. Sioux Falls Christian will travel to fifth ranked Canton on Oct. 18th.