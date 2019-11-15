USF Men’s Basketball announces signing of point guard Jack Cartwright

University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Johnson has announced the signing of 6-3 guard Jack Cartwright of Sioux Falls, S.D., who will continue his academic and athletic career at USF.

#We are extremely excited to add Jack to the Coo family. He is a tremendous student, comes from a great family, and has played for a very successful program at OG,” said Johnson. “He will definitely add shooting to our team, but he also has a very good feel for the game and is a willing passer. He has shown great leadership capabilities and has an infectious personality that will help our program in numerous ways. We are very excited that Jack has chosen USF.”



Cartwright, who is the son of Jen and Bill Cartwright, is a point guard at O’Gorman High School. In the 2018-19 season, Cartwright, who averaged 8.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game, was named to the All-Metro Conference squad. A year ago, he served as team captain and helped the Knights reach the state title game in Class AA.



A member of the South Dakota Attack summer team, he is a member of the National Honor Society, Eucharistic Minister, and Character on Track member. Cartwright, who has two siblings, Matt and Kate, plans to major in business at USF.



He joins a USF Men’s Basketball Team which has opened the season 1-1 this season but has won 40 games over the past two plus seasons while advancing to the NSIC Postseason Tournament quarterfinals for four straight years.