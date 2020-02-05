USF football adds 38 players on signing day

SIOUX FALLS (Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020) — The University of Sioux Falls Head Football Coach Jon Anderson announced Wednesday that 38 student-athletes have signed to play football with the Cougars and will enroll at USF for classes in 2020.

The USF class is one that includes a strong influx of area talent along with several standouts from the region and across the nation. USF alumni, families, and friends can see a review of the class tonight (Wednesday, Jan. 5) at the Holiday Inn City Centre (100 W. 8th Street, Sioux Falls, SD) at 5:30 p.m. Coach Anderson and his staff will introduce the class to those attending.

According to Anderson, the class exudes high character, strong academic backgrounds and is a highly motivated group that has the potential to impact a tradition-rich USF program where “Winners win.”

“Our staff is extremely excited to announce the 2020 Signing Class. This group of men are immensely talented athletes and I look forward to seeing them develop and reach their potential as student-athletes at the University of Sioux Falls both in the classroom and on the field,” said Anderson, who has directed USF to NCAA DII Playoff appearances in two of his three seasons when USF has a 24-11 record. “As always, this is not possible without the help and engagement of the entire USF community. Countless hours from our partners in Admissions, Financial Aid, Athletics, and Faculty members have helped to make this class one to watch in the future. I would also like to personally thank our staff for their dedication to finding the perfect pieces to add to our team. We believe our needs for the future have been met and I look forward to getting this group all together to join our experienced returners,” said Anderson, who directed USF to the playoffs in 2019 (8-4) and its 26th straight winning season – the fourth best mark across all NCAA divisions.

University of Sioux Falls Football Recruiting Class – 2020

Brendan Anderson, 6-2, 170, DB, Armstrong, IA/North Union HS

Luke Barnes, 6-4, 210, DL, Yankton, SD/Yankton HS

Andrew Chino, 6-3, 170, WR, Mesa, AZ/Desert Ridge HS

Eli Conaway, 6-1, 205, LB, Coleraine, MN/Greenway HS

Carter Copple, 6-0, 195, LB, Sloan, Iowa/Westwood HS

Brady Crawford, 6-4, 210, DL, Coal City, IL/Coal City HS

Dawson Davito, 6-2, 250, DL, North Mankato, MN/Mankato Loyola HS

Sam Devitt, 6-1, 260, DL, Ida Grove, IA/OABCIG HS

Alex Downing, 6-2, 245, DL, Elkhorn, NE/Elkhorn South HS

Caleb Dwyer, 6-3, 240, DL, Sioux Falls, SD/SD Roosevelt HS

Gavin Dykstra, 5-10, 200, LB, Hull, IA/Boyden-Hull HS

Obinna Evuleocha, 6-0, 210, LB, Champlin, MN/Champlin Park HS

Blake Hanson, 6-1, 235, TE, Sioux Falls, SD/Harrisburg HS

Josh Heitritter, 6-3, 190, WR, Hull, IA/Boyden-Hull HS

Chris Hill, 6-1, 210, DB, Bealeton, VA/Liberty HS/Alderson Broaddus University

Jake Hoch, 6-2.5, 200, LB, Ripon, WI/St. Mary’s Spring Academy

Bryce Jackson, 5-11, 165, DB, Chicago, IL/Catholic HS

Carson Kons, 5-10, 180, RB, Cottage Grove, MN/Park HS

Carter Krull, 5-10, 165, K/WR/ Rock Rapids, IA/Central Lyon HS

Dylan Law, 6-2.5, 215, LB, Crystal Lake, IL/Crystal Lake South HS

Mark Leonard, 6-2, 235, FB, Rochester, MN/Century HS

Logan Macumber, 6-0, 205, RB, Elkhorn, NE/Elkhorn HS

David Martinez, 6-3, 275, DE, Rancho Cucamonga, CA/Upland HS/Chaffey College

Justin Mathieu, 6-1, 175, DB, Naples, FL/St. John Neumann Catholic HS

Isaiah Mercado, 6-3, 305, OL, Surprise, AZ/Shadow Ridge HS

Jaice Miller, 6-4, 215, QB, Champlin, MN/Champlin Park HS

Preston Olson, 6-1, 296, DT, Sussex, WI/Hamilton HS

Alex Oppold, 6-2, 235, FB, Sioux Falls, SD/Sioux Falls Lincoln HS

Dominic Pegley, 6-1, 215, WR, Akron, OH/Coventry HS/Alderson Broaddus University

Sam Quick, 6-0, 165, DB, New Brighton, MN/Totino-Grace HS

Logan Rameker, 6-5, 260, OL, Fond Du Lac, WI/St. Mary’s Springs Academy

Conor Rice, 6-3, 215, DL, Huntley, IL/Huntley HS

Ethan Sailer, 6-4, 240, TE, Rochester, MN/Rochester Lourdes HS

Jaquay Seawright, 6-1, 170, DB, Colorado Springs, CO/Doherty HS

Alexander Tack, 6-5, 290, OL, Monticello, MN/Monticello HS

Kade Thorley, 6-2, 275, OL, Gilbert, AZ/American Leadership Academy Gilbert North

Will Washenberger, 6-4, 275, OL, Sioux Falls, SD/Bishop O’Gorman HS

Joshua West, 6-3, 255, OL, Round Lake Beach, IL/Grayslake North HS

Notes – Played baseball, basketball, football, and competed in track and field at North Union HS… in football lined up at wide receiver, quarterback, running back, defensive back, linebacker, kick returner, punt returner, and kicker… was a wing in basketball and sprinter in track and field… in baseball played outfield, first base, and pitched… on offense in football compiled eight pass completions for 68 yards, 19 rushes for 195 yards and three TDs, 86 receptions for 1400 yards and 19 TDs… on defense in football tallied 110 solo tackles with three for a loss and 96 assists, recovered four fumbles and intercepted six passes, returned interceptions for 115 yards and a TD… on special teams in football, returned 16 kicks for 397 yards and a TD, returned 10 punts for 109 yards, and attempted 26 kickoffs for 1015 yards and a touchback… in track and field during 2018 recorded times of 12.4 (open 100), 24.3 (open 200), and 57.8 (open 400)… in track and field during 2019 recorded times of 11.7 (open 100), 23.5 (open 200), and 575.9(open 400)… in track and field, won 50 medals, qualified for 4×200 meter relay in 2018 and the open 200 in 2019… North Union HS record holder in open 200, 4×200, 4×100, and 4×400… in football, named All-District Honorable Mention (District 2) and 1st Team All-Area DB in 2017… named 1st Team All-District Academic in 2018 and 2019 (District 3)… named 1st Team All-District DB in 2018 and WR in 2019… named 1st Team All-Area WR in 2018 and 2019… named 1st Team All-State Class A WR in 2019… invited to Shrine Bowl as a DB in 2019… in baseball, named 1st Team All-Area center fielder and Top of Iowa Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention center fielder in 2018… community service work includes helping at little kids basketball tournaments… grandson of Jerry and Donna Ulrich… has two siblings, Bailey and Brady… is undecided on a major to study at USF.

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at Yankton HS… lined up at long snapper… three-year letter winner in football… received the Academic All-State Award and the Lorne Arnold Award in 2019… member of the National Honor Society and Yankton HS Acapella Choir… Community service work includes Habitat for Humanity and a community banquet… son of David and Theresa Barnes… has three siblings, Caleb, Calli, and Nathan… is undecided on a major to study at USF.

Andrew Chino, 6-3, 170, WR, Mesa, AZ/Desert Ridge HS

Notes – Played football, basketball, volleyball, and competed in track and field at Desert Ridge HS… lined up at wide receiver… hauled in 50 receptions for 986 yards and eight TDs… son of Greg and Benda Chino… has three siblings, Ashlee, Anthony and Kelsey… will study sports management with a concentration in sports medicine at USF.

Eli Conaway, 6-1, 205, LB, Coleraine, MN/Greenway HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at Greenway HS… lined up at halfback and fullback on offense, and on defense, linebacker and safety… compiled 3,983 yards and 47 TDs with 6.6 yards per carry also had a kick return TD… on defense tallied 355 tackles, 12 sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries… in football, named All-Section 7AAA twice, All-Conference Player three times, MN All Iron Range Team twice, Duluth News Tribune All-Area Team, Offensive Player of the Year twice, MN Individual Academic All-State, and State Participant… was a captain in football his senior year… in track, Section Participation four times and State Participant once… member of National Honor Society… MSHSL Triple ‘A’ Nominee, MSHSL Excel Academic Award recipient, Student Ambassador, and Key Club Officer… received Spotlight on Scholarship Award five-times, ‘A’ Honor Roll seven-times, Student of the Month Award twice, and Academic Excellence Award seven-times… community service includes volunteering with highway clean up acts, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event, the Walk for Water event, and numerous fundraisers for non-profits organizations including the American Heart Association… son of Bill Conaway and Traci Rowe… has two siblings, Wyatt and Jace… will study physical therapy and sports management at USF.

Carter Copple, 6-0, 195, LB, Sloan, Iowa/Westwood HS

Notes – Played baseball, basketball, football, and golf at Westwood HS… lined up at quarterback and linebacker in football, point guard in basketball, infielder and outfielder in baseball, and the two spot in golf… compiled 743 rush yards on 116 carries, 112.5 tackles with 19 for a loss, three sacks, six interceptions, four fumble recoveries, three total TDs… 2017 Honorable Mention All-Conference Point Guard (Western Valley Conference)… 2017 2nd Team All-Conference Golf team (Western Valley Conference)… 2018 1st Team All-district Linebacker (Iowa Class A District 10)… 2018 Honorable Mention All-Conference Point Guard (Western Valley Conference)… 2018 1st Team All-Conference Golf team (Western Valley Conference)… 2019 1st Team All-District Linebacker/Quarterback (Iowa Class A District 10)… 2019 All-Iowa Team Linebacker (Des Moines Register)… 2019 1st Team All-State Linebacker (Iowa Print Sports Writers Association)… 1st Team All-Northwest Iowa Linebacker (Sioux City Journal)… National Honor Society member, Student Council President, Senior Class Office, 2019 Academic All-State Football Team, 2019 Iowa Legion Boys State Delegate… volunteered time as a youth football and basketball referee… son of Rob and Karla Copple… has two siblings, Lucas and Jordan… will study exercise science at USF.

Brady Crawford, 6-4, 210, DL, Coal City, IL/Coal City HS

Notes – Played football, basketball, and competed in track and field at Coal City HS… lined up at defensive end and tight end… compiled 135 tackles with 22 tackles for loss, nine sacks, one interception, and one touchdown… 2018 Joliet and Daily Journal Honorable Mention All-Area… 2019 Joliet All Area 2nd Team… 2019 Daily Journal All Area 1st Team… 2019 IL Honorable Mention All-State… two-time All-Conference in football… son of Chris and Jodie Crawford… has a sibling, Brock… will study sports business at USF.

Dawson Davito, 6-2, 250, DL, North Mankato, MN/Mankato Loyola HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at Mankato Loyola HS… lined up at offensive and defensive lines, fullback, and linebacker in football and threw shot put and discus in track and field… 2017 Honorable Mention All-Conference, Mid-Southeast District, Valley Conference (FB/LB)… 2017 and 2019 All-City Football Team… 2019 MSHSL All District; MSHSL All Mid-Southeast Red/White/Blue Districts Lineman of the Year … Spartans Football team Defensive MVP 2019… 2018 and 2019 Valley Conference – Honorable Mention – Shot Put… 2019 MSHSL District 2A Shot Put Champion (50’8.75”)… 2019 – MSHSL State Track Participant 2019 Shot Put – 12th in State… Loyola High School Track Team Most Valuable Athlete 2019… 2016 and 2017 Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) Spotlight on Scholarship… 2018 and 2019 MSHSL Mid-Southeast All District Academic Award (3.76 GPA)… Academic All-State Nominee 2019… son of Dennis and Kim Davito… has two siblings, Madalynn and Ashley… will study media studies at USF.

Sam Devitt, 6-1, 260, DL, Ida Grove, IA/OABCIG HS

Notes – Played football, basketball and competed in track and field at OABCIG HS… lined up on the offensive and defensive lines… tallied 69.5 tackles, four fumble recoveries and one interception which he returned for a TD… named IPSWA 1st Team All-State Offensive Lineman, Sioux City Journal 1st Team All-Northwest Iowa Offensive Lineman, and 2A District 9 Elite Offensive Line… as a junior and senior was named Academic All-District and 1st Team All-District… was an Iowa Class 2A State Football Champion…was selected to the 2020 Iowa Shrine Bowl All-Star Game… served as student council vice-president, a four-year member of the talented and gifted program, and a member of the Church Youth Fellowship Group… community service work includes doing yard work for senior citizens with his church group and coaching a fourth grade basketball team… son of Jon and Robyn Devitt… has four siblings, Claudia, Olivia, Chase, and Alexander… his brother Chase plays football at Minnesota State… will study computer science and applied math at USF.

Alex Downing, 6-2, 245, DL, Elkhorn, NE/Elkhorn South HS

Notes – Played football and baseball at Elkhorn South HS… lined up at defensive end in football and first base in baseball… named All-Metro Conference Honorable Mention twice… son of Jeff and Miranda Downing… has a sibling, Olivia… will study business at USF.

Caleb Dwyer, 6-3, 240, DL, Sioux Falls, SD/Roosevelt HS

Notes – Played football and competed in powerlifting and track and field at Roosevelt HS… in football lined up at defensive end, tight end, and offensive line… tallied 110 tackles and 22.5 sacks… named All-State twice, All-Conference twice, and Elite 45 once… son of Lisa Dwyer… will study exercise science at USF.

Gavin Dykstra, 5-10, 200, LB, Hull, IA/Boyden-Hull HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at Boyden Hull HS… lined up at linebacker and running back… tallied 61 tackles with 12 for a loss and two sacks… named All-District Linebacker… named to All-Academic Team… achieved Merit Honor Roll four times… volunteers at church… son of Lon and Varya Dykstra… has two siblings, Mason and Logan, who is former All-NSIC football standout and USF graduate … will study exercise science at USF.

Obinna Evuleocha, 6-0, 210, LB, Champlin, MN/Champlin Park HS

Notes – Played football, basketball, wrestling, and competed in track and field at Champlin Park HS… lined up at linebacker, fullback, and tight end… tallied 189 tackles, 5.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and defended six passes… named All-State, All-Metro, All-Conference, and Team Defensive MVP his senior year… in track was named All-Conference in shot put… community service includes volunteering at FMSC and Gillette Hospital… son of Andy and Victoria Evuleocha… has three siblings, Kimberly, Ugonna, and Amanna… will study pre-pharmacy at USF.

Blake Hanson, 6-1, 235, TE, Sioux Falls, SD/Harrisburg HS

Notes – Played football at Harrisburg HS… lined up at tight end, defensive end and linebacker… hauled in four catches for 65 yards… received three varsity letters… was a SDFBCA Academic All-State Award recipient… community service includes assisting with debris clean up after the Sioux Falls tornados and coaching a second grade flag football team… son of Jason and Kristin Hanson… has a sibling, Amanda… will study entrepreneurial studies at USF.

Josh Heitritter, 6-3, 190, WR, Hull, IA/Boyden-Hull HS

Notes – Played football, basketball, and competed in track and field at Boyden-Hull HS… lined up at wide receiver, safety, and kick returner in football… hauled in 37 passes for 737 yards with 10 TDs… name 1st Team All-District, 1st Team All-Review, and 1st Team All-State of 2A Iowa… member of FCA… community service work includes volunteering at the food pantry and at church… son of Joel and Connie Heitritter… has two siblings, Justin and Johnathon… will study psychology at USF.

Chris Hill, 6-1, 210, DB, Bealeton, VA/Liberty HS/Alderson Broaddus University

Notes – Graduate transfer from Alderson Broaddus University…accumulated 46 tackles with an interception and forced fumble at Alderson Broaddus University…was a two-sport standout at Liberty HS, competing in track and football…son of Corinna Hill…will enroll in the Master of Business Administration program.

Jake Hoch, 6-2.5, 200, LB, Ripon, WI/St. Mary’s Spring Academy

Notes – Played football, hockey, and competed in track and field at St. Mary’s Spring Academy… in football lined up at outside linebacker, guard, tackle, running back, and tight end… was a center on the hockey team and a sprinter for track and field… tallied 223 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries on defense… on offense compiled 702 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards, and 11 TDs… received numerous football accolades… 2018 2nd Team All-Conference (RB)… 2019 1st Team All-Conference (TE)… 2019 1st Team All-Region (TE)… 2019 Honorable Mention All-State (TE)… 2018 and 2019 1st Team All-Conference (OLB)… 2018 and 2019 1st Team All-Region (OLB)… 2019 All-Region Defensive Player of the Year (OLB)… 2018 and 2019 All-State (OLB)… 2019 Team Captain… 2017 & 2019 WI Division 6 State Champion… 2018 WI Division 5 State Champion…received multiple track and field accolades… eight-time All-Conference (200m, 400m, 4x400m)… three-time State Track Meet Qualifier (400m, 4x400m)… 2019 Team Captain… 2019 Team Most Valuable Player… in hockey was WI Sectional Champions 2017-2018… National Honor Society member… 2019 WFCA Academic All-State Football… member of Key Club International… Level Four Academic Recipient… made High Honor Roll…. community service work includes Loaves and Fishes, SMSA Polar Express Events, Try Hockey for Free Events, In-School Tutoring, St. Vincent de Paul, The ARC of Fond du Lac, and Senior Capstone Service Project… son of Bill and Karen Hoch… has two siblings, Bailey and Elizabeth… will study business at USF.

Bryce Jackson, 5-11, 165, DB, Chicago, IL/Catholic HS

Notes – Played football and basketball at Catholic HS… lined up at free safety, cornerback, and linebacker… tallied 103 tackles with seven for a loss, six interceptions, 10 pass break-ups, and two forced fumbles… selected for the 2020 Illinois All-Star Shrine Game… received the Keeney Award four times, made High Honor roll throughout HS, received Positive Referral Award… member of National French Honor Society… volunteer work includes, PADs and city clean up… son of DeJuan and Jori Jackson… has a sibling, DeJuan… will study political science at USF.

Carson Kons, 5-10, 180, RB, Cottage Grove, MN/Park HS

Notes – Played football and lacrosse at Park HS… in football lined up at running back and free safety… rushed for 372 yards on 48 carries (7.75 yards per carry) with 46.5 yards per game, six TDs and a long of 80 yards… named to All-District Team (Suburban Maroon District) and All-Conference (Suburban East Conference)… captain of the football team in 2019 and 2020… captain of the lacrosse team in 2020… community service includes volunteering with kids camps, Feed My Starving Children, and being a youth football assistant coach… son of John and Lisa Kons… has a sibling, Alivia… will study exercise science and business at USF.

Carter Krull, 5-10, 165, K/WR, Rock Rapids, IA/Central Lyon HS

Notes – Played baseball, basketball, football, and competed in track and field at Central Lyon HS… lined up at wingback, defensive back, and kicker in football… shortstop and centerfielder for the baseball team… point guard on the basketball team… ran 400m hurdles, 400m and 800m in track and field… tallied 65 receptions, 901 receiving yards, 376 rushing yards on offense… compiled 104 tackles and four interceptions on defense… on special teams averaged 50.5 yards on kickoffs with 3,840 yards on 76 attempts, went 97/111 on PATs (87.3%), totaled 186 points scored… Class 2A District 1 1st team all-district junior and senior years… Special Teams MVP… Senior Captain… four-year letter winner in football… career leader in receptions and second all-time in receiving yards at Central Lyon High School… three-year state qualifier in track and field… state medal winner in the hurdle relay… lettered all four years in baseball… lettered three years in basketball… awarded Mr. Defense Sophomore and Junior year along with the most steals… Student council member, FFA President, member of FCA, member of Student Mentoring Program, achieved High Honor Roll all four years, Livestock Judge, member of Robotics, International Club Member, part of Backpack Program… volunteered at the Banquet in Sioux Falls… son of Korey and Valerie Krull… has two siblings, Brooklyn and Ross – attends University of Iowa… will study entrepreneurial studies at USF.

Dylan Law, 6-2.5, 215, LB, Crystal Lake, IL/Crystal Lake South HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field… lined up at wide receiver, defensive end, linebacker, and fullback in football… recorded 80 tackles, 10 sacks, 300 receiving yards, and a TD… in track and field qualified for indoor state and was named All-Conference… volunteered with Feed My Starving Children… son of Ryan and Angela Law… has two siblings, Colby and Madyson… deciding between studying sociology and business management at USF.

Mark Leonard, 6-2, 235, FB, Rochester, MN/Century HS

Notes – Played football, basketball, and competed in track and field at Century HS… lined up at outside linebacker and wide receiver in football and forward in basketball… hauled in 38 passes for 496 yards and 12 TDs his senior year… named All-Big Southeast District Outside Linebacker twice, All-Big Southeast District Wide Receiver, and All-Area Outside Linebacker… volunteered with FCA… son of Marty and Ann Leonard… has two siblings, Libby and Hannah… will study accounting at USF.

Logan Macumber, 6-0, 205, RB, Elkhorn, NE/Elkhorn HS

Notes – Played baseball, football and competed in track and field at Elkhorn HS… in football lined up at running back and strong safety… in baseball pitched and played outfield… tallied 70 tackles, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, averaged 6.3 yards per carry, compiled over 900 all-purpose yards… All-Conference in football… competed in River Battle Bowl All-Star Game… son of Mark and Kris Macumber… has a sibling, Blake… will study computer science and business at USF.

David Martinez, 6-3, 275, DE, Rancho Cucamonga, CA/Upland HS/Chaffey College

Notes – Played football and wrestling at Upland HS… lined up at right tackle and defensive tackle… in high school was named 1st Team All-Conference… was named 2nd team All-Conference a separate year… at Chaffey College was named 2nd Team All-Conference… helped make Chaffey the SCFA American Division Champion… son of Seth and Monica Martinez… has two siblings, Daniel and Malina… will study business management at USF.

Justin Mathieu, 6-1, 175, DB, Naples, FL/St. John Neumann Catholic HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at St. John Neumann HS… line up at defensive back in football, competed in the 100m, long jump, 4×100, and 4×400 in track and field… named 1st Team All-District and 2nd Team Defense All-Area in football… named 1st Team All-Area in track and field while also being the State Runner-Up in the 4×100 and long jump… has volunteered over 100 hours of his time… member of the Honors Concert Band… son of Vladimir and Kettely Mathieu… has five siblings, Albert, Gregory, Angel, Andrew, and Gabbie… will study business and economics at USF.

Isaiah Mercado, 6-3, 305, OL, Surprise, AZ/Shadow Ridge HS

Notes – Played football and tennis at Shadow Ridge HS… lined up on the offensive and defensive lines… named 1st Team All-State… named 1st Team All-Region twice…named 1st Team All-District twice… finalist for 6A Offensive Lineman twice… three-time Offensive Lineman of the Year… named 1st Team All-West Valley… most pancake blocks at Shadow Ridge (324)… made honor roll since his junior year… son of Loren Mercado… has two siblings, Kuwaii and Jeremiah… will study business management at USF.

Jaice Miller, 6-4, 215, QB, Champlin, MN/Champlin Park HS

Notes – Played football and basketball at Champlin Park HS… lined up at wide receiver and quarterback… threw for 16 TDs and 1608 yards, also rushed for eight TDs and 742 yards… named All-Conference (Northwest Suburban) at WR and QB… was State 6A runner up and a captain of the football team… son of Jeff Miller and Sherry Hagen… has four siblings, Kassidie, Keely, Mackenzie, and Brittany… is undecided on a major to study at USF.

Preston Olson, 6-1, 296, DT, Sussex, WI/Hamilton HS

Notes – Played football and lacrosse at Hamilton HS… lined up at defensive tackle for football and played attack and defense for lacrosse… tallied 22 games, 99 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble… named 1st Team All-Conference as a senior… four-year team captain with lacrosse… community service work includes packing food for those affected by the natural disaster in Haiti… working the chain gang and scoreboard for youth football games, coaching fifth and sixth grade lacrosse camp, and helping St. James pick up garbage around the community… son of Ryan and Lisa Olson… has a sibling, Blake… will study finance and marketing at USF.

Alex Oppold, 6-2, 235, FB, Sioux Falls, SD/Sioux Falls Lincoln HS

Notes – Played football, competed in powerlifting and track & field at Sioux Falls Lincoln HS… In football lined up at center, left and right guards, defensive tackle and defensive end… competed in shot and disc for the track and field team… sophomore year was named Most Improved Thrower on the track and field team… junior year was All-Conference and won the Patriot Award in football… senior year named All-Conference, All-State, Elite 45, and Outstanding Senior Lineman in football… placed 1st at 16th annual O’Gorman Invite Powerlifting with 231lbs and fourth place at the State Powerlifting with 231lbs… member of student council… son of Randy and Shawn Oppold… has a sibling, Addison… will study nursing at USF.

Dominic Pegley, 6-1, 215, WR, Akron, OH/Coventry HS/Alderson Broaddus University

Notes – Played football, baseball, and wrestling at Coventry HS… lined up at wide receiver in football and played outfield in baseball… graduate transfer from Alderson Broaddus U…last year at ABU, hauled in 50 passes for 779 yards and seven TDs… high of 10 receptions in a game… recorded five games of over 100 receiving yards with a high of 153… named 2nd Team All-Conference at WR… son of John and Mary Pegley… has a sibling, Sophia… will pursue an MBA at USF.

Sam Quick, 6-0, 165, DB, New Brighton, MN/Totino-Grace HS

Notes – Played football, basketball, and competed in track and field for Totino-Grace HS… lined up at wide receiver, cornerback, and safety… played point guard in basketball… hauled in 64 receptions for 945 yards and 10 TDs while compiling 44 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and breaking up nine passes… named All-Conference (Northwest Suburban Conference) and Team Offensive MVP his junior and senior years as well as All-District his sophomore, Junior, and senior years… volunteered with Sharing and Caring Hands… son of Bill of Tiffany Quick… has two siblings, Will and Isaac… will study business at USF.

Logan Rameker, 6-5, 260, OL, Fond du Lac, WI/St. Mary’s Springs Academy

Notes – Played football, basketball, and competed in track and field at St. Mary’s Springs Academy… lined up at left tackle… twice name First Team All-Conference (Flyway Conference)… was a team captain and three-time State Champion… named All-Region and All-State… member of the Key Club, Spanish Club, and Ice Fishing Club… volunteered at youth football camps and helped clean up boat launches… son of Jamie and Lisa Rameker… has two siblings, Lucas and Lily… will study business administration at USF.

Conor Rice, 6-3, 215, DL, Huntley, IL/Huntley HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field… lined up on the defensive line in football… tallied 35 tackles with 16 for a loss and nine sacks… named All-Conference and All-Area in football… was a Veterans Day volunteer…son of Kelly and Rosemary Rice… has a sibling, Abby… is undecided on a major to study at USF.

Ethan Sailer, 6-4, 240, TE, Rochester, MN/Rochester Lourdes HS

Notes – Played football and basketball at Rochester Lourdes HS… lined up at quarterback, tight end, and defensive line in football… played center in basketball… caught four passes for 109 yards and a TD… tallied 75.5 tackles with 21 tackles for loss and 10 sacks… named All-District Honorable Mention in 2018… selected as Defensive Lineman of the year during the 2019 season… served as team captain in basketball during senior season… community service work includes volunteering with The W.H.O Club, Habitat for Humanity, Holy Spirit Auction, Walk for the Poor, and cleaning up a state park… son of Doug and Kristen Sailer… has two siblings, Drew and Brady… will study exercise science at USF.

Jaquay Seawright, 6-1, 170, DB, Colorado Springs, CO/Doherty HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at Doherty HS… lined up at safety, cornerback, and wide receiver… son of Shalonda Seawright… has two siblings, Terius and Cairo… will study chemistry at USF.

Alexander Tack, 6-5, 290, OL, Monticello, MN/Monticello HS

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at Monticello HS… lined up at left tackle, right tackle, and right guard in football and competed in shot and disc throwing in track and field… named All-District Mississippi 8, All-Conference, and Minnesota High School All-Star… lettered in band… volunteered with Project 4 Teens and as a Student Mentor… son of John and Jena Tack… has a sibling, Sydney… will study secondary education at USF.

Kade Thorley, 6-2, 275, OL, Gilbert, AZ/American Leadership Academy Gilbert North

Notes – Played football and competed in track and field at American Leadership Academy Gilbert North… lined up at offensive line and defensive tackle… competed in shot put… played in 44 games, tallied 72 tackles, three forced fumbles, three QB hurries, and rushed for a TD… 2017 CAA Football State Champions… 2018 1st Team All Region 3A Metro East… 2018 2nd Team All State 3A… 2019 1st Team All Region 3A Metro East… 2019 1st Team All State 3A… Team Offensive Line of the Year in 2017 and 2018… Team MVP in 2019… Voted as the Top 3A Offensive Lineman by ArizonaVarsity.com in 2019… Arizona track and field state qualifier in shot put and discus in 2017… community service work includes volunteering at a church and multiple projects through the HS… son of Kenny and Charity Thorley… has five siblings, Madisen, Morgan, Macey, Kody and Kutter… will study criminal justice at USF.

Will Washenberger, 6-4, 275, OL, Sioux Falls, SD/ Bishop O’Gorman HS

Notes – Played football and baseball at Bishop O’Gorman HS… lined up at offensive line and long snapper… was a two- year starter for the football team… starting 1st baseman for the baseball team… posted a .365 BA with five HR and led the team in RBI… selected to All-Metro Conference 1st team, All State 1st team, and Academic All State in football during career… Class AAA State Champion in football… Class A State Legion Champion in baseball… National Honor Society member… volunteered at Banquet and Bishop Dudley House… member of High School Ministry… son of Steve and Brenda Washenberger… has three siblings, Dane, Katelyn, and Claire… will study either business or criminal justice at USF.

Joshua West, 6-3, 255, OL, Round Lake Beach, IL/Grayslake North HS

Notes – Played football, baseball and competed in track and field at Grayslake North HS… lined up at offensive line and long snapper… first baseman for the baseball team… threw shot put and discus for track and field team at Grayslake North HS… three-year varsity football starter… seven-time double-team leader of the week… tallied over 70 pancake blocks… qualified for playoffs three years in football… member of Lake Villa Boas Throwing Club… Regional and National qualifier for Junior Olympics in Javelin during 2018 (finished top 31)… Regional and National qualifier for Junior Olympics in hammer during 2018, finished top 21… community service participation includes Feed My Starving Children and work at St. Marys and St. Gilbert churches… son of Jeffery and Alison West… has two siblings, Emily and Cole… will study psychology and either criminal justice or sociology at USF.