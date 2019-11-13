USF adds student-athletes on National Signing Day

SIOUX FALLS – University of Sioux Falls Head Softball Coach Shannon Pivovar announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) the signing of four student-athletes who will enroll at USF and begin classes in the fall of 2020 to continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 13, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs.



Joining the Cougars in 2020 will be Damaris Cuevas, catcher-third base, Millard, Neb.; Megan Lawson, middle infield, Omaha, Neb.; Shayla Shaver, pitcher/infielder, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Emma Spizzirri, infield/outfield, Omaha, Neb.



“The 2020 class brings competitiveness and class that will continue to push USF softball in the right direction,” said Pivovar. “On and off the field, this class epitomizes what it means to be a USF student-athlete, combining high level championship experience and fantastic academic and families! We couldn’t be more excited to get them into purple and white and welcome each player and their family to the Coo Family,” she said.



Damaris Cuevas, C-3B, Millard, Neb./Millard South

Damaris Cuevas joins the Cougars after a standout career at Millard South High School in Millard, Nebraska, where she helped lead the Patriots to a state title and four appearances in the NSAA State Championships. The catcher/3rd baseman was a two-time Omaha World Herald Class-A All-Nebraska team member and Lincoln Journal Star All-Class Super State. The daughter of Jaime and Yessica Cuevas, she finished her senior campaign with .435 batting average which was the third time in her career she finished the season with a .400+ average.



A member of the Nebraska Gold 18u travel team, Cuevas also participates in National Honor Society, Patriots Inspiring Teammates Crew, PIT Crew Leadership Team, Unified Sports, and Patriot Agents. Cuevas, who has a passion for playing the Ukulele, singing and readying, will major in business administration with a psychology minor at USF.



“Damaris is a student-athlete that I have had my eye on for a couple of years and have enjoyed getting to watch her grow up on and off the softball field. She brings championship level play and a zest for knowledge. She is constantly putting in extra time to make herself better and I think she is going to be just what this team needs to push to another level. I am excited to welcome her whole family into the USF family,” said Pivovar.



Megan Lawson, Middle Infield, Omaha, Neb./Mariah HS

A fellow Nebraska Gold teammate, Megan Lawson brings solid defense, lefty power and a bit of speed to the USF softball team. An Omaha, Nebraska, native (Omaha Mariah High School), Lawson steadily improved through her years as a Crusader. She finished her senior season with a .429 batting average including a .583 slugging percentage. An Omaha World Herald Honorable Mention honoree, Lawson lettered at Marian her last three seasons and was named to the All-Academic Team.



In addition to her success on the field, Lawson, who is the daughter of David and Annette Lawson, is a member of the National Honor Society, Technical Aid Resource and volunteers at the Open Door Mission. She plans to major in exercise science at USF. Her interests including drawing, pottery and rollercoasters.



“Megan will be a fantastic addition to our USF softball family. She has put in a lot of work to get to where she is and her ceiling is so high – she is only going to continue to grow. Her softball IQ and willingness to work outside of the box are going to help her succeed and push our USF softball team to a new level. I’m so glad the Lawson family is joining our Cougar softball family,” said Pivovar.



Shayla Shaver, Infielder/Pitcher, Sioux Falls, S.D./O’Gorman HS

​A Sioux Falls native, Shayla Shaver led O’Gorman High School to its first state championship in school history as a sophomore as she earned All-State, All-Tournament and MVP honors that season. A three-time all-state selection, she finished her senior campaign with a .391 average at the plate and a 2.2 ERA in the circle, also earning All-Tournament Team honors in 2019. A standout in the classroom as well, Shaver, who is the daughter of Wade and Jeanna Shaver, has been named to the honor roll and earned the Presidential Award her freshman through junior years.



In addition to putting in time on the field with O’Gorman and her South Dakota Gold traveling team, Shaver is involved with volunteer work at Lifescape, The Banquet, Kids Against Hunger, and the St. Francis House while also traveling, swimming and hunting and fishing with her dad. She plans to major in Nursing at USF.



“I am so excited the recruiting process brought Shayla to USF,” said Pivovar. “She has a proven background of success and has shown how tough she is in the pitching circle. Battling through injuries and proving she has the GRIT to withstand championship runs make her the perfect make-up for what we are building. She is a kid who is going to come in and mesh perfectly with the culture we have here at USF and we welcome her and her family with open arms,” she said.



Emma Spizzirri, Infield/Outfield, Omaha, Neb./Skull Catholic HS

​A two-time Academic All-Conference member along with All-State Class B Second-Team honoree, Emma Spizzirri joins the Cougar family from VJ and Angela Skutt Catholic High School in Omaha, Nebraska. A true utility player in every sense of the word, Spizzirri spends time both in the infield and the outfield for her high school and Nebraska Gold teams. She will come in and do the same at USF.



Spizzirri, who is the daughter of David and Sarah Spizzirri, also plays soccer (as a forward and wing) for the Skyhawk soccer team and is a member of the schools show choir. She enjoys doing community service projects through her school and spending time with her younger sisters.



“Spizz has an awesome personality and zest for life that she brings to the field and classroom every single day. She is a lifelong learner that has put herself into dynamic cultures in every sport/activity she has done and that is going to allow her to transition well onto the collegiate stage,” said Pivovar. “Her willingness to be a utility player will provide Spizzirri a chance to contribute immediately. Her whole family is great and we are excited to have them as members of the Cougar family.”



Collectively the 2020 Class features championship experience on the softball field with state titles and summer team accolades, but also exhibit great character and fantastic families.



“When looking at the direction that this program is continuing to grow toward, with a goal of competing every year for championships in the NSIC and Region, we are looking for the perfect pieces to our puzzle. I am confident that this class holds intangible qualities that will put this group in a position to be extremely successful. As a whole, this class provides power at the plate and accuracy on the mound. We cannot wait to get them onto campus to let see how they will grow within our softball family!”