USD football completes signing day class

VERMILLION, S.D.—University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson and his staff are pleased to announce the signing of running back Shomari Lawrence (Pompano Beach, Fla.), tight end Jacob Remmert (Cedar Falls, Iowa) and defensive back Nate Valcarcel (Greenfield, Wis.) to national letters of intent.

In addition, wide receivers Jacob Cheeseman (Salem, S.D.) and Bridger Nesbit (Rapid City, S.D.) along with defensive back Ike Richards (Brooklyn Park, Minn.) and kicker Reed Shea (Bettendorf, Iowa) have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

This group of seven players combine with the 27 who were announced back in December to form South Dakota’s 2020 signing class. They join a program that’s just three years removed from an FCS playoff appearance that saw the program advance to the round of 16. The Coyotes won two of their last three games of 2019 including a 24-21 win against then-No. 5 South Dakota State in the regular season finale. The team loses just nine seniors to graduation.