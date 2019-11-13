USD announces signees

Wednesday is first day of the signing period for high school athletes who are looking to formalize college decisions.

South Dakota women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced the signing of Morgan Hansen, Maddie Krull, Natalie Mazurek and Kyah Watson to National Letters of Intent to play for the Coyotes.

Morgan Hansen | Guard/Forward | 6-1 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Lincoln HS

A 6-foot-1 guard from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Morgan Hansen is a two-time all-state honoree for Lincoln High School. She has twice been named to the all-Metro Conference team and earned a spot on South Dakota’s all-state tournament team. Hansen received several Lincoln High School team awards, including the Patriot Award, the Chairman of the Boards and Miss Basketball. She averaged 14.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game during her junior season, while shooting at a 43 percent clip from the field and 41 percent from downtown. She is closing in on both the 1,000-point mark and Lincoln’s career rebounds record entering her senior campaign. Hansen is also a member of the Patriots’ track and field team. A three-time academic letterwinner, Hansen plans to major in education at South Dakota.

“Morgan is one of two signees from South Dakota and is a versatile guard that has great length,” said Plitzuweit. “Morgan is a knockdown shooter that has the ability to impact the game on both ends with her length and athleticism. Morgan has continued to grow as a player and is a great fit due to the fact that she can play and guard multiple positions on the court. We are excited to have Morgan and her family join our pack!”

Maddie Krull | Guard | 5-10 | Omaha, Neb. | Millard South HS

A 5-foot-10 point guard hailing from Omaha, Nebraska, Maddie Krull is a top-100 recruit in the ESPN rankings. Krull is a three-time all-state honoree, an all-Metro Conference honoree and was on the all-Metro Conference Tournament team. Krull has accumulated nearly 1,000 points entering her senior campaign and is the all-time assists and steals leader at Millard South High School. She averaged 15 points, five assists and four rebounds as a junior. Krull led her AAU team, the All-Nebraska Attack, to a fifth-place finish at the Under Armor National Tournament this past summer. In the classroom, she’s a member of the National Honor Society, was named academic all-state for basketball, received Millard South’s all-around student award twice and will graduate high school with her associate degree in hand.

“Maddie is a young lady whom we have gotten to watch play a lot over the past three plus years,” said Plitzuweit. “She is extremely competitive and is not only a tremendous player but a great leader. Maddie has a very high motor and is both fearless and relentless in how she plays, which makes her a great fit in our system. She is a great defender and an explosive offensive player who can make a lot of things happen. We are thrilled to welcome Maddie and her family to her new home in Vermillion!”

Natalie Mazurek | Center | 6-3 | Eden Prairie, Minn. | Eden Prairie HS

A 6-foot-3 center based out of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Natalie Mazurek has nearly averaged a double-double in her career at Eden Prairie High School. She’s put up 9.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Eagles, while also chipping in 3.1 blocks and 2.1 steals per game. Mazurek is a three-time all-Lake Conference honoree and received all-state honorable mention as a junior. She also helped her Minnesota Fury AAU team capture the 2019 Minnesota AAU State Championship title. Mazurek is an honor roll student at Eden Prairie.

“Natalie is a mobile post player that has a ton of upside and great size,” said Plitzuweit. “She is versatile at 6-3 because she can handle the ball, can shoot the ball from the perimeter, and play on the interior. Natalie is a player that really developed at a quick rate from a skill and athleticism standpoint over the last two years and we cannot wait to have her join our team. We are very excited to welcome Natalie and her family into our Coyote women’s basketball program!”

Kyah Watson | Guard | 5-10 | Rapid City, S.D. | Stevens HS

A 5-foot-10 guard from Rapid City, South Dakota, Kyah Watson is a three-sport standout for Stevens High School. She garnered all-state honors on the basketball court the past two seasons, while also making the South Dakota Class AA all-tournament team in 2019. She helped the Raiders win the South Dakota state volleyball championship this fall. Watson also anchored the Raiders’ state championship 4×100-meter relay in 2017, running a then-state record of 48.38 seconds. She received the Argus Leader Courage Award in 2018. Watson plans to major in kinesiology and sport management at South Dakota.

South Dakota head softball coach Robert Wagner announced the addition of six players on National Signing Day. Each will join the Coyotes ahead of the 2020-21 academic year. The class includes: Makayla Muchow, a catcher and first baseman from Sioux Falls; Gabby Moser, an infielder from Central City, Nebraska; Jaden Gaja, a catcher from Carrot River, Saskatchewan, Canada; Madyson Devers, a catcher and infielder from Peoria, Arizona; and sisters Abbie and Anna Klatt of Sioux Falls. Abbie is a pitcher and Annie is a catcher.

Moser is a three-sport athlete at Central City High School where she is a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a two-time state qualifier in track and field. On the diamond, Moser is a three-time all-state honoree who stands with a career average of .590 with a Class C record 48 home runs. This past year, she hit .605 with 15 homers and with school records of 50 RBIs and 67 runs scored. Moser plans to study medicine at USD. She is an academic all-state honoree who has been on the superior honor roll since ninth grade.

Gaja maintains a 4.0 GPA at Tommy Douglas Collegiate. She has six seasons of club softball experience. Gaja won a U16 title with the Prince Albert Aces in the summer of 2018 and has played multiple seasons with the 222’s Fastpitch Elite Winter Travel Team based out of Saskatoon. She competed with the Saskatoon Co-op Selects in the summer of 2019 and hit .318 with two home runs in a week-long tournament in August. Gaja plans to study kinesiology at USD.

Muchow was the starting catcher for Washington High School her freshman and sophomore year, and has competed for the Sioux Falls Steel which has won the last six South Dakota state championships. The Steel went 43-4 this past summer and were NAF national champions. At Washington, Muchow is involved with powerlifting, SALSA and FCA.

Devers is the sister of current Coyote pitcher Alexis Devers. Madyson has been a four-year starter at Liberty High School where she is an all-state and two-time all-region performer. She also competed two years for Demarini Athletics – Householder and has spent the last two seasons with the Arizona Suncats’ 18U team. Both squads earned PGF berths. Devers, who also competes in badminton at Liberty, plans to study communication disorders at USD.

Abbie and Annie Klatt are both all-state performers at Lincoln High School. Abbie is also part of the Patriots’ cheer team while Annie competes in both basketball and volleyball. Abbie holds program pitching records for season and career strikeouts at Lincoln, and also has the lowest ERA. She and Abbie were the winning battery of Lincoln’s 10-2, five-inning win against Roosevelt in the Class A state championship game back in October.

Both Abbie and Annie plan to study nursing at USD.