South Dakota Mines football announces signing of 18 student-athletes

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota School of Mines football head coach Charlie Flohr is pleased to announce the signing of 18 new recruits to the Hardrocker football program for the 2020 season.

“I am extremely excited about the incoming class of 2020 scholar-athletes that have made the commitment to join our Hardrocker football team,” Flohr said. “This group will help lay the foundation to move our football program to new heights.”

This year’s recruiting class covers seven different states, including: seven from Colorado, three from Arizona, three from South Dakota, two from Iowa, one from Nebraska, one from Idaho and one from Kansas.

“I want to personally thank our football staff for doing a tremendous job of going out and finding young men that fit South Dakota Mines and Rapid City in every aspect of their lives,” Flohr said. “Our staff has put in a lot of hours away from their families to make sure we did our research on every scholar-athlete to ensure that they fit our culture. I also want to thank our administration; Joel Lueken, Cassie Kosiba, Brad Blume, Seth Nichols, Savannah Cox, Brian Hardy and Eric Engelken for their time and commitment to making sure every scholar-athlete had a great experience on our campus.”

Coach Flohr added, “The admissions team, as well as our faculty and staff are second to none. I appreciate every one of them that took time out of their day to make sure our scholar-athletes had the best experience while seeing all aspects of what South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has to offer. It truly is a special place because of the people here that are so passionate about supporting the Hardrockers.”

2020 Recruiting Class

Name: Grant Brehmer Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-6 Weight: 275

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: Lewis Central High School

High School Coach: Justin Kammrad Parents Names: Jeff and Suzi Brehmer

High School Honors: All-Conference

Name: Shawn Dean Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-4 Weight: 264

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Holy Family High School

High School Coach: Mike D. Gabriel Parents Names: Christine and Kevin Dean

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Brotherhood of the Good Helmet Award

Name: Jacob Diaz Hometown: York, Nebraska

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0 Weight: 190

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: York High School

High School Coach: Glen Snodgrass Parents Names: Ramon and Maureen Diaz

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference

Name: Isaiah Eastman Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona

Position: Athlete

Height: 5-10 Weight: 191

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School: Higley High School

High School Coach: Eddie Zubey Parents Names: Sheldon and Lee Eastman

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Team MVP

Name: Mason Finsterwalder Hometown: New Underwood, South Dakota

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-1 Weight: 255

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Douglas High School

High School Coach: Dan Maciejczak Parents Names: Rich and Kerry Finsterwalder

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference

Name: Trevor Griffin Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-2 Weight: 270

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Lewis Central High School

High School Coach: Justin Kammrad Parents Names: John and Carrie Griffin

High School Honors: All-Conference, Second Team All-State, Selected for 2019 Iowa vs Nebraska River Battle Bowl and 2020 Shrine Bowl. 2018 and 2019 All-City. 2018 and 2019 3A semifinalist. 2019 Titan Award, Academic All-Conference, National Honors Society

Name: Matthew Heilman Hometown: Pierre, South Dakota

Position: Offensive Lineman

Height: 6-3 Weight: 255

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: T.F. Riggs High School

High School Coach: Steve Steele Parents Names: Tom and Dionne Heilman

High School Honors: Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain

Name: Jay Horning Hometown: Boise, Idaho

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 5-9 Weight: 183

Major: Chemical Engineering

High School: Bishop Kelly High school

High School Coach: Tim Brennan Parents Names: David & Mika Horning

High School Honors: All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference

Name: Trevor Kirking Hometown: Brighton, Colorado

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-2 Weight: 230

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School: Mullen High School

High School Coach: Stan Richardson Parents Names: Carla and Cory Kirking

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Team MVP

Name: Mason Lane Hometown: Rose Hill, Kansas

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-7 Weight: 195

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Rose Hill High School

High School Coach: Coach Weber Parents Names: Alex and Sally Lane

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Principles Honor Roll, Honor Roll, Senior Citizenship Award Winner, NHS, All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention List, Youth group leader

Name: James Lemons Hometown: Parker, Colorado

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-0 Weight: 210

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Legend High School

High School Coach: Monte Thelen Parents Names: James and Sue Lemons

High School Honors: Academic All-State, Team MVP, Student of the Year 2018

Name: Jake Martinelli Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-0 Weight: 180

Major: Chemical Engineering

High School: Horizon High School

High School Coach: Ty Wisdom Parents Names: Kevin and Jenny Martinelli

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Team MVP, Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week, Ed Doherty Medallion Winner

Name: Logan Marx Hometown: Limon, Colorado

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-5 Weight: 220

Major: Computer Science

High School: Limon Public Schools

High School Coach: Mike O’Dwyer Parents Names: Dave and Ginger Marx

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, All-Conference Lineman of the Year

Name: Kregen Norder Hometown: Mobridge, South Dakota

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-3 Weight: 182

Major: Mechanical Engineering

High School: Mobridge-Pollock High School

High School Coach: Paul Ghoering Parents Names: Mike and Jessie Norder

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State

Name: Makai Obregon Hometown: Surprise, Arizona

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 5-11 Weight: 185

Major: Civil Engineering

High School: Valley Vista High School

High School Coach: Joshua Sekoch

Parents Names: Misti and Kelvin Andrews, Marlou Obregon and Laura Vallejo

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP, All-District, 6A DB of the year finalist

Name: Daunte Robbins Hometown: Aurora, Colorado

Position: Defensive Lineman

Height: 6-1 Weight: 235

Major: Business Management in Technology

High School: Cherokee Trail High School

High School Coach: Joe Johnson Parents Names: Jenna and Michael Robbins

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Principles honor roll, Offensive Lineman of the Year

Name: Connor Stephenson Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado

Position: Wide Receiver

Height: 6-1 Weight: 178

Major: Engineering

High School: Rocky Mountain High School

High School Coach: Mark Brook Parents Names: Brian and Anda Stephenson

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State

Name: Kaleb Tischler Hometown: Arvada, Colorado

Position: Defensive Back

Height: 6-0 Weight: 190

Major: Undecided

High School: Ralston Valley High School

High School Coach: Matt Loyd Parents Names: Chandra and Randy Tischler

High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention