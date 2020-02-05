South Dakota Mines football announces signing of 18 student-athletes

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota School of Mines football head coach Charlie Flohr is pleased to announce the signing of 18 new recruits to the Hardrocker football program for the 2020 season.
“I am extremely excited about the incoming class of 2020 scholar-athletes that have made the commitment to join our Hardrocker football team,” Flohr said. “This group will help lay the foundation to move our football program to new heights.”
This year’s recruiting class covers seven different states, including: seven from Colorado, three from Arizona, three from South Dakota, two from Iowa, one from Nebraska, one from Idaho and one from Kansas.
“I want to personally thank our football staff for doing a tremendous job of going out and finding young men that fit South Dakota Mines and Rapid City in every aspect of their lives,” Flohr said. “Our staff has put in a lot of hours away from their families to make sure we did our research on every scholar-athlete to ensure that they fit our culture. I also want to thank our administration; Joel Lueken, Cassie Kosiba, Brad Blume, Seth Nichols, Savannah Cox, Brian Hardy and Eric Engelken for their time and commitment to making sure every scholar-athlete had a great experience on our campus.”
Coach Flohr added, “The admissions team, as well as our faculty and staff are second to none. I appreciate every one of them that took time out of their day to make sure our scholar-athletes had the best experience while seeing all aspects of what South Dakota School of Mines and Technology has to offer. It truly is a special place because of the people here that are so passionate about supporting the Hardrockers.”
2020 Recruiting Class
Name: Grant Brehmer Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-6 Weight: 275
Major: Civil Engineering
High School: Lewis Central High School
High School Coach: Justin Kammrad Parents Names: Jeff and Suzi Brehmer
High School Honors: All-Conference
Name: Shawn Dean Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-4 Weight: 264
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Holy Family High School
High School Coach: Mike D. Gabriel Parents Names: Christine and Kevin Dean
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Brotherhood of the Good Helmet Award
Name: Jacob Diaz Hometown: York, Nebraska
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0 Weight: 190
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: York High School
High School Coach: Glen Snodgrass Parents Names: Ramon and Maureen Diaz
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Name: Isaiah Eastman Hometown: Gilbert, Arizona
Position: Athlete
Height: 5-10 Weight: 191
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School: Higley High School
High School Coach: Eddie Zubey Parents Names: Sheldon and Lee Eastman
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Team MVP
Name: Mason Finsterwalder Hometown: New Underwood, South Dakota
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-1 Weight: 255
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Douglas High School
High School Coach: Dan Maciejczak Parents Names: Rich and Kerry Finsterwalder
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference
Name: Trevor Griffin Hometown: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-2 Weight: 270
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Lewis Central High School
High School Coach: Justin Kammrad Parents Names: John and Carrie Griffin
High School Honors: All-Conference, Second Team All-State, Selected for 2019 Iowa vs Nebraska River Battle Bowl and 2020 Shrine Bowl. 2018 and 2019 All-City. 2018 and 2019 3A semifinalist. 2019 Titan Award, Academic All-Conference, National Honors Society
Name: Matthew Heilman Hometown: Pierre, South Dakota
Position: Offensive Lineman
Height: 6-3 Weight: 255
Major: Civil Engineering
High School: T.F. Riggs High School
High School Coach: Steve Steele Parents Names: Tom and Dionne Heilman
High School Honors: Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team Captain
Name: Jay Horning Hometown: Boise, Idaho
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 5-9 Weight: 183
Major: Chemical Engineering
High School: Bishop Kelly High school
High School Coach: Tim Brennan Parents Names: David & Mika Horning
High School Honors: All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference
Name: Trevor Kirking Hometown: Brighton, Colorado
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School: Mullen High School
High School Coach: Stan Richardson Parents Names: Carla and Cory Kirking
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Team MVP
Name: Mason Lane Hometown: Rose Hill, Kansas
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-7 Weight: 195
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Rose Hill High School
High School Coach: Coach Weber Parents Names: Alex and Sally Lane
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-State, Principles Honor Roll, Honor Roll, Senior Citizenship Award Winner, NHS, All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention List, Youth group leader
Name: James Lemons Hometown: Parker, Colorado
Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0 Weight: 210
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Legend High School
High School Coach: Monte Thelen Parents Names: James and Sue Lemons
High School Honors: Academic All-State, Team MVP, Student of the Year 2018
Name: Jake Martinelli Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-0 Weight: 180
Major: Chemical Engineering
High School: Horizon High School
High School Coach: Ty Wisdom Parents Names: Kevin and Jenny Martinelli
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Team MVP, Arizona Cardinals Player of the Week, Ed Doherty Medallion Winner
Name: Logan Marx Hometown: Limon, Colorado
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-5 Weight: 220
Major: Computer Science
High School: Limon Public Schools
High School Coach: Mike O’Dwyer Parents Names: Dave and Ginger Marx
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, All-Conference Lineman of the Year
Name: Kregen Norder Hometown: Mobridge, South Dakota
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-3 Weight: 182
Major: Mechanical Engineering
High School: Mobridge-Pollock High School
High School Coach: Paul Ghoering Parents Names: Mike and Jessie Norder
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, All-State, Academic All-State
Name: Makai Obregon Hometown: Surprise, Arizona
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 5-11 Weight: 185
Major: Civil Engineering
High School: Valley Vista High School
High School Coach: Joshua Sekoch
Parents Names: Misti and Kelvin Andrews, Marlou Obregon and Laura Vallejo
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, All-Conference Honorable Mention, Team MVP, All-District, 6A DB of the year finalist
Name: Daunte Robbins Hometown: Aurora, Colorado
Position: Defensive Lineman
Height: 6-1 Weight: 235
Major: Business Management in Technology
High School: Cherokee Trail High School
High School Coach: Joe Johnson Parents Names: Jenna and Michael Robbins
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, Academic All-Conference, Principles honor roll, Offensive Lineman of the Year
Name: Connor Stephenson Hometown: Fort Collins, Colorado
Position: Wide Receiver
Height: 6-1 Weight: 178
Major: Engineering
High School: Rocky Mountain High School
High School Coach: Mark Brook Parents Names: Brian and Anda Stephenson
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State
Name: Kaleb Tischler Hometown: Arvada, Colorado
Position: Defensive Back
Height: 6-0 Weight: 190
Major: Undecided
High School: Ralston Valley High School
High School Coach: Matt Loyd Parents Names: Chandra and Randy Tischler
High School Honors: Team Captain, All-Conference, Academic All-State, All-Conference Honorable Mention