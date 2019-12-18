South Dakota football adds 20 student-athletes on National Signing Day

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of 20 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that seven other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

It is an incredibly diverse class comprised of players from 13 different states. It is also a balanced class featuring 14 offensive players and 13 defensive players representing all position groups.

“We were able to put together and address almost 100 percent of our needs in this early signing period,” said Nielson who just completed his fourth season with the program. “We have added quality and depth at all three levels defensively, and offensively this class represents every position. Our goal was to add high-level talent and future leaders at every position group, and this class does exactly that.”

This class features younger siblings of current Coyotes, high school teammates, a player coached by a USD alum, and even the son of a player Nielson coached at Wartburg College.

“It shows that we have young men who are enjoying their experiences here at University of South Dakota, and that we have built strong relationships with many high school coaches,” said Nielson.

South Dakota is three years removed from an FCS playoff appearance that saw the program advance to the round of 16. The Coyotes won two of their last three games of 2019 including a 24-21 win against then-No. 5 South Dakota State in the regular season finale. The team loses just nine seniors to graduation and features close to 20 soon-to-be seniors.

“This is a group that can impact the direction of our program early on and features players who are really excited to be here,” said Nielson. “It’s going to be a fun experience for them to open up the new facilities in the DakotaDome and be the first to put their name on a brand new locker in a brand new locker room. It’s a big credit to our coaches. They did a fantastic job.”

2020 South Dakota Early Signing Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown High School

Datwan Blackwood WR 6-0 180 Fort Pierce, Fla. St. Lucie West Centennial

Carson Camp QB 6-3 215 Bloomington, Ill. Normal Community West

*Joshua Crownover LB 6-4 210 Tyndall, S.D. Bon Homme

*Clayton Denker WR 6-0 175 Bellwood, Neb. David City

Will Dunn DL 6-3 260 Oklahoma City, Okla. Heritage Hall

Cody Fayette OL 6-5 290 Wichita, Kan. Maize South

Zander Flucas LB 6-2 230 Waconia, Minn. Mayer Lutheran

JJ Galbreath TE 6-3 200 Arvada, Colo. Ralston Valley

Josiah Ganues DB 5-11 165 Miramar, Fla. Miramar

Tim Glaser DL 6-3 250 Olathe, Kan. Rockhurst (Mo.)

*Nathan Goehring TE 6-5 220 Kiel, Wis. Kiel

Jack Hagy DL 6-4 240 Wimbereley, Texas St. Michael’s Catholic Academy

Myles Harden DB 5-10 180 Miami Gardens, Fla. Miramar

*Bryce Henderson OL 6-8 300 North Aurora, Ill. Aurora Christian Schools

Jailen Holman DB 6-0 190 West Palm Beach, Fla. Palm Beach Lakes

*Ben Kohls OL 6-3 280 Sioux Falls, S.D. Roosevelt

Chase Lopez DB 5-10 190 Brighton, Colo. Pomona

*Nathan Lubinsky RB 5-10 210 Onalaska, Wis. Onalaska

Michael Mansaray RB 5-9 195 Columbus, Ohio Westerville South

Teven McKelvey DB 6-1 195 Gardner, Kan. Gardner Edgerton

*Cade Parker LB 5-11 220 Hiawatha, Iowa Kennedy

Caleb Smith DB 5-10 210 Davison, Mich. Davison

Vincent Starling LB 6-3 215 Riviera Beach, Fla. Palm Beach Lakes

Kel Stroud OL 6-4 280 Chapman, Kan. Chapman

Paxton Swanson OL 6-5 250 Springfield, Neb. Platteview

Kayden Verley WR 5-10 175 Canton, S.D. Canton

Zach Witte TE 6-6 225 Sioux Falls, S.D. Sioux Falls Christian