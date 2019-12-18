 

South Dakota football adds 20 student-athletes on National Signing Day

by: University of South Dakota

VERMILLION, S.D. — South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson is pleased to announce the signing of 20 student-athletes to a National Letter of Intent. In addition, Nielson announced that seven other high school standouts have accepted an offer of admissions to the University of South Dakota and plan to join the Coyote football program.

It is an incredibly diverse class comprised of players from 13 different states. It is also a balanced class featuring 14 offensive players and 13 defensive players representing all position groups.

“We were able to put together and address almost 100 percent of our needs in this early signing period,” said Nielson who just completed his fourth season with the program. “We have added quality and depth at all three levels defensively, and offensively this class represents every position. Our goal was to add high-level talent and future leaders at every position group, and this class does exactly that.”

This class features younger siblings of current Coyotes, high school teammates, a player coached by a USD alum, and even the son of a player Nielson coached at Wartburg College.

“It shows that we have young men who are enjoying their experiences here at University of South Dakota, and that we have built strong relationships with many high school coaches,” said Nielson.

South Dakota is three years removed from an FCS playoff appearance that saw the program advance to the round of 16. The Coyotes won two of their last three games of 2019 including a 24-21 win against then-No. 5 South Dakota State in the regular season finale. The team loses just nine seniors to graduation and features close to 20 soon-to-be seniors.

“This is a group that can impact the direction of our program early on and features players who are really excited to be here,” said Nielson. “It’s going to be a fun experience for them to open up the new facilities in the DakotaDome and be the first to put their name on a brand new locker in a brand new locker room. It’s a big credit to our coaches. They did a fantastic job.”

2020 South Dakota Early Signing Class

Name                           Pos.     Ht.       Wt.       Hometown                  High School

Datwan Blackwood        WR       6-0       180       Fort Pierce, Fla.             St. Lucie West Centennial

Carson Camp                 QB        6-3       215       Bloomington, Ill.            Normal Community West

*Joshua Crownover       LB        6-4       210       Tyndall, S.D.                 Bon Homme

*Clayton Denker            WR       6-0       175       Bellwood, Neb.              David City

Will Dunn                      DL        6-3       260       Oklahoma City, Okla.     Heritage Hall

Cody Fayette                 OL        6-5       290       Wichita, Kan.                 Maize South

Zander Flucas                LB        6-2       230       Waconia, Minn.              Mayer Lutheran

JJ Galbreath                  TE        6-3       200       Arvada, Colo.                 Ralston Valley

Josiah Ganues               DB        5-11      165       Miramar, Fla.                 Miramar

Tim Glaser                    DL        6-3       250       Olathe, Kan.                  Rockhurst (Mo.)

*Nathan Goehring          TE        6-5       220       Kiel, Wis.                       Kiel

Jack Hagy                     DL        6-4       240       Wimbereley, Texas        St. Michael’s Catholic Academy

Myles Harden                DB        5-10      180       Miami Gardens, Fla.       Miramar

*Bryce Henderson          OL        6-8       300       North Aurora, Ill.           Aurora Christian Schools

Jailen Holman                DB        6-0       190       West Palm Beach, Fla.   Palm Beach Lakes

*Ben Kohls                    OL        6-3       280       Sioux Falls, S.D.             Roosevelt

Chase Lopez                  DB        5-10      190       Brighton, Colo.              Pomona

*Nathan Lubinsky          RB        5-10      210       Onalaska, Wis.              Onalaska

Michael Mansaray          RB        5-9       195       Columbus, Ohio             Westerville South

Teven McKelvey            DB        6-1       195       Gardner, Kan.                Gardner Edgerton

*Cade Parker                LB        5-11      220       Hiawatha, Iowa             Kennedy

Caleb Smith                   DB        5-10      210       Davison, Mich.               Davison

Vincent Starling             LB        6-3       215       Riviera Beach, Fla.         Palm Beach Lakes

Kel Stroud                     OL        6-4       280       Chapman, Kan.              Chapman

Paxton Swanson            OL        6-5       250       Springfield, Neb.            Platteview

Kayden Verley               WR       5-10      175       Canton, S.D.                  Canton

Zach Witte                     TE        6-6       225       Sioux Falls, S.D.             Sioux Falls Christian

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

