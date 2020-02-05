SMSU football adds 40 student-athletes on signing day

MARSHALL, Minn. – Southwest Minnesota State University head football coach Cory Sauter announced the addition of 40 student-athletes to the Mustang program to continue their academic and football careers at SMSU on Wednesday. The announcement came on the first day student-athletes are allowed to sign National Letters of Intent.

Today’s list of signees includes high school and transfer student-athletes from 11 different states including California (11), Minnesota (9), Texas (7), Nevada (4), Nebraska (2), Hawaii (2), Iowa (1), Wisconsin (1), Arizona (1), Kansas (1) and Florida (1). Eleven of the signees have already enrolled at SMSU for spring semester.

“This is an impressive group of young men who have a strong desire to compete and push themselves beyond their limits,” Sauter said. “We are fired up for the 40 student-athletes committed to continuing their education and football careers at SMSU. As you can see from our signing class, we have been able to expand our recruiting footprint. I am very appreciative of the work our staff and student-athletes invested into the recruiting process. We are truly excited about getting these talented student-athletes on campus to compete for A’s in the classroom and W’s on the field. Let’s Ride!”

Southwest Minnesota State is an NCAA Division II school located in Marshall and competes in the 14-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. SMSU concluded the 2019 season with a record of 3-8.

SMSU is scheduled to begin spring practice on March 24 and will open the 2020 season on either Sept. 3 or Sept. 5 at home versus MSU Moorhead.

2020 SMSU National Letter of Intent Signees

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown / High School / Previous School

Nick Arvay QB 6-0 185 Fr. San Tan Valley, Ariz. / Hamilton

Ben Branscom * DL 6-1 245 Sr. Woodbury, Minn. / Woodbury / University of Minnesota Crookston

Kendall Brewer DB 5-10 160 Fr. Kansas City, Kan. / Schlagle

Joe Buelow DL 6-0 265 Fr. Maple Grove, Minn. / Maple Grove

Riley Chado * DB 6-2 183 Jr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Etiwanda / San Bernardino Valley College

Aiden Ferguson TE 6-5 245 Fr. Rice Lake, Wis. / Rice Lake

Payton Finch WR 5-9 160 Fr. Magnolia, Texas / Magnolia West

Joshua Garcia DL 6-3 235 Fr. Upland, Calif. / Upland

Jyrese Hanchett * WR 6-3 188 Fr. Houston, Texas / Cypress Falls / Texas A&T Prep

Fred Hardy DL 6-1 280 Fr. Dallas, Texas / Carter

Donald Harper WR 5-8 168 Fr. Houston, Texas / Humble

Josh Hornsby WR 6-2 200 Fr. Fontana, Calif. / Summit

Rickey Jones DL 6-4 220 Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. / Arbor View

Tramel Knighton * DB 6-0 180 Jr. Watts, Calif. / Narbonne / Antelope Valley College

Dylan Lauer * OL 6-3 308 Jr. Cloquet, Minn. / Cloquet / St. Cloud State University

Isaiah Loera DB 5-11 175 Fr. Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. / Upland

Chad Maddock DL/OL 6-2 260 Fr. Redwood Falls, Minn. / Redwood Valley

Tajma Magee DL 6-1 285 Jr. Long Beach, Calif. / Miller / Mt. San Antonio College

Israel Mann DL 6-0 260 Fr. Honolulu, Hawaii / Arbor View (Nev.)

Tyler Martin DB 6-0 190 Fr. Menifee, Calif. / Murrieta Mesa

AJ Martinez DB 5-11 185 Fr. Eastvale, Calif. / Roosevelt

Jackson McMillen OL 6-2 260 Fr. Omaha, Neb. / Westside

Adam Mier * DL 6-2 260 Jr. Sacramento, Calif. / McClatchy / Sacramento City College

Jordan Nolan LB 6-0 220 Fr. Blaine, Minn. / Coon Rapids

Mark Person DL 6-1 260 Fr. Las Vegas, Nev. / Bishop Gorman

Jimmy Petrie TE 6-2 250 Fr. Henderson, Nev. / Bishop Gorman

BJ Phillips WR 5-8 160 Fr. San Bernardino, Calif. / Cajon

Skyler Quinn * DL 6-3 240 So. Evansville, Minn. / Brandon-Evansville / University of Minnesota Crookston

Peter Saint Fleur * WR 6-0 195 Jr. Orlando, Fla. / Phillips / Shasta College

Jerry Sandefur * WR 5-10 187 So. Los Angeles, Calif. / Poly / Virginia University of Lynchburg

Carter Schmitz LB 6-1 200 Fr. Adams, Minn. / Southland

Tucker Schultz QB 6-4 185 Fr. Kimball, Minn. / Kimball Area

Bayley Schuman * DL 6-3 245 Jr. Lincoln, Neb. / Lincoln / Sacramento City College

Erik Snook LB 6-2 225 Jr. Minneapolis, Minn. / St. Croix Lutheran / Rochester Community & Technical College

Broderick Starnes WR 6-2 190 Fr. Houston, Texas / MacArthur

Chase Swieter TE 6-6 210 Fr. Gowrie, Iowa / Southeast Valley

Marcus Thomas WR 6-3 183 Fr. Conroe, Texas / Conroe

Toiva Tufaga * DL 6-0 270 Jr. Laie, Hawaii / Kahuku / Snow College

SirMichael Veasley RB 6-0 200 Fr. Lancaster, Texas / Life Waxahachie

Lee Wilson DL 6-1 285 Fr. North Las Vegas, Nev. / Legacy

* have already enrolled at SMSU for 2020 spring semester

MINNESOTA (9)

Ben Branscom, DL, 6-1, 245, Sr., Woodbury, Minn. (Woodbury HS/University of Minnesota Crookston)

BEFORE SMSU: Spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota Crookston … played in 10 games in 2019 and finished with 31 tackles with five for loss … recorded two sacks … racked up eight tackles and a forced fumble versus Wayne State … played in 11 games in 2018 and finished with 36 tackles, including five for loss … also played 11 games in 2017 and recorded 36 tackles with 3.5 for loss … 2016 graduate of Woodbury HS … played for coach Andy Hill … three-year letter winner … earned all-conference honors … racked up 11 career sacks … as a senior finished with 23 tackles with seven tackles for loss and four sacks … also played lacrosse … academic letter winner … PERSONAL: Son of William and Elizabeth Branscom.

Joe Buelow, DL, 6-0, 265, Fr., Maple Grove, Minn. (Maple Grove HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Maple Grove HS … played for coach Matt Lombardi … team captain … named team defensive MVP … selection Crimson Player of the Year … PERSONAL: Son of Joseph Diggs and Heidi Buelow … has one brother, Braxton and one sister, Kira.

Dylan Lauer, OL, 6-4, 300, Jr., Cloquet, Minn. (Cloquet HS/St. Cloud State University)

BEFORE SMSU: Played two seasons at St. Cloud State University … started all 11 games as a true freshman in 2018 … helped SCSU average 338 yards per game … played in six games in 2019 … 2018 graduate of Cloquet HS … played for coach Tom Lenarz … three-year letter winner … all-conference honoree … named Northeast Red District Lineman of the Year in 2017 … helped team to 2017 Class 4A state championship game … selected to play in Minnesota All-Star Showcase … member of Duluth Tribune All-Area team … all-conference in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Jim and Tari Lauer … has three brothers, Brandon, Dustin and James and one sister, Samantha.

Chad Maddock, DL/OL, 6-2, 260, Fr., Redwood Falls, Minn. (Redwood Valley HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Redwood Valley HS … played for coach Matt Lundeen … two-time all-district … named 2019 District Offensive Lineman of the Year … selected to play in Minnesota All-Star Showcase … all-state defensive lineman … four-year letter winner … two-time all-conference in wrestling … two-time state qualifier … five-year letter winner in wrestling … PERSONAL: Son of Melvin and Kerry Maddock … has one sister, Cathrine.

Jordan Nolan, LB, 6-0, 220, Fr., Blaine, Minn. (Coon Rapids HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Coon Rapids HS … played for coach Nick Rusin … three-year letter winner … team captain … two-time all-conference honoree … recorded 92 tackles with 3.5 sacks as a senior … also forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles … finished career with 166 tackles and 9.5 sacks … also competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of George Nolan and Jane Welter-Nolan … father, George played football at SMSU in the late 1980s … has two brothers, Isiah and Clifton.

Skyler Quinn, DE, 6-3, 245, Sr., Evansville, Minn. (Brandon-Evansville HS/University of Minnesota Crookston)

BEFORE SMSU: Spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota Crookston … played in 10 games in 2019 and amassed 31 tackles with 5.5 for loss … had two sacks … forced two fumbles … season-high five tackles versus St. Cloud State … finished with 34 tackles in 2018 with 7.5 for loss and two sacks … recorded 24 tackles, including two for loss in 2017 … 2016 graduate of Brandon-Evansville HS … played for coach Tim Pattrin … two-time first team all-conference … all-state honoree … all-conference selection in basketball … scored more than 1,000 career points … named school Athlete of the Year … PERSONAL: Son of Darrin and Renae Quinn.

Carter Schmitz, LB, 6-1, 200, Fr., Adams, Minn. (Southland HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Southland HS … played for coach Shawn Kennedy … finished senior season with 71 tackles and four interceptions … two-time District Defensive Player of the Year … selected to play in Minnesota All-Star Showcase … recorded 246 career tackles with nine interceptions and six fumble recoveries … PERSONAL: Son of Bill and Bette Schmitz … has one brother, Travis and two sisters, Madi and Nora … father Bill played football at Bemidji State.

Tucker Schultz, QB, 6-4, 185, Fr., Kimball, Minn. (Kimball Area HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Kimball Area HS … 2019 District Player of the Year … holds school records for passing yards in a game (391), season (2,155) and career (5,451) … finished senior season passing for 1,705 yards with 10 touchdowns … also rushed for 741 yards and 11 touchdowns … closed career passing for 39 touchdowns and rushing for 28 … ran for 1,623 career yards … three-time District Quarterback of the Year … also competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Chris Schultz and Alicia Varner.

Erik Snook, LB, 6-2, 225, Jr., Minneapolis, Minn. (St. Croix Lutheran HS/Rochester Community & Technical College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played two seasons at Rochester Community & Technical College … played for coach Derrick Hintz … recorded 31 tackles and a team-high 5.5 sacks in 2019 … also finished second on the team with 7.5 tackles for loss … named second team all-conference in 2019 … 2018 graduate of St. Croix Lutheran HS … played for coach Carl Lemke … three-year letter winner … named all-district as a senior … helped lead team to a pair of Class 3A Prep Bowl appearances … closed career with 132 tackles and seven sacks … also all-conference and a state qualifier in wrestling … letter winner in baseball … PERSONAL: Son of Paul and Peggy Snook … has one sister, Ingrid.

CALIFORNIA (11)

Riley Chado, DB, 6-2, 183, Jr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Etiwanda HS/San Bernardino Valley College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played two seasons at San Bernardino Valley College in San Bernardino, Calif. … played for coach Daniel Algattas … recorded 28 tackles and nine pass break-ups in 2019 … finished with 20 tackles in 2018 and closed two-year career with 15 pass break-ups … 2018 graduate of Etiwanda HS … played for coach Kevin Davis … PERSONAL: Son of Richard and Donna Chado … has three brothers, Richard, Dillion and Mason.

Joshua Garcia, DL, 6-3, 235, Fr., Upland, Calif. (Upland HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Upland HS … played for coach Darryl Thomas … first team all-league … also named second team All-Inland Empire defense … recorded 59 tackles, including 13 for loss and seven sacks as a senior … finished with 124 career tackles with 17 sacks … PERSONAL: Son of Elias and Michelle Garcia … has one sister, Lauren.

Joshua Hornsby, WR, 6-2 200, Fr., Fontana, Calif. (Summit HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Summit HS … played for coach Nick Matheny … three-time all-league … named All-CIF … recorded 37 receptions for 946 yards and eight touchdowns as a senior … also competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Kirk and Nancy Hornsby … has one sister, Queens.

Tramel Knighton, DB, 6-0, 180, Jr., Watts, Calif. (Narbonne HS/Antelope Valley College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played two seasons at Antelope Valley College in Lancaster, Calif. … played for coach Perry Jelichka … 2016 graduate of Narbonne HS … played for coach Manuel Douglas … PERSONAL: Son of Melvin and Donisha Knighton … has three brothers, Ty, Trey and Terrell … has one sister, Raynisha.

Isaiah Loera, DB, 5-11, 175, Fr., Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. (Upland HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Upland HS … played for coach Coach Darryl Thomas … first team all-conference honoree … named to academic honor roll … also plays baseball … PERSONAL: Son of Jose and Danielle Loera … has one brother, Devin.

Tyler Martin, DB, 6-0, 190, Fr., Menifee, Calif. (Murrieta Mesa HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Murrieta Mesa HS … played for coach Darrel Turner … named second team all-league … recorded 80 tackles and four interceptions as a senior … racked up three fumble recoveries … closed career with 117 tackles … also competed in lacrosse … PERSONAL: Son of Irene and Neal Martin … has one sister, Aleiia.

AJ Martinez, DB, 5-11, 185, Fr., Eastvale, Calif. (Roosevelt HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Roosevelt HS … played for coach Tommy Leach … three-year letter winner … named second team all-league … recorded 47 tackles and 12 pass break-ups as a senior … set school single-season record for pass break-ups … finished career with 87 tackles and four sacks … named a scholar athlete … PERSONAL: Son of Aldo and Wendy Martinez … has two brothers, Alexander and Andrew, and one sister, Aryelah … brother, Alexander played football at University of La Verne.

Tajma Magee, DL, 6-0, 290, Jr., Fontana, Calif. (Miller HS/Mt. San Antonio College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played one season at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif. … played for coach Bob Jastrab … played the 2018 season at Humboldt State University in Humboldt, Calif. … recorded 11 tackles with two for loss in nine games … 2017 graduate of Miller HS … selected to play in the Inland Valley Classic.

Adam Mier, DE, 6-2, 260, Jr., Sacramento, Calif. (McClatchy HS/Sacramento City College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played two seasons at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif. … played for coach Danny Walker… recorded 23 tackles with 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss in 2017 … during the 2019 season finished with 19 tackles with 3.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks … 2017 graduate of McClatchy HS … played for coach Roscoe Ahn … earned honorable mention all-metro honors … PERSONAL: Son of Bryan and Beverly Mier … has one sister, Natalie.

BJ Phillips, WR, 5-8, 160, Fr., San Bernardino, Calif. (Cajon HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Legacy HS in Las Vegas, Nev. … played senior season at Cajon HS in San Bernardino, Calif. … played for coach Nick Rogers … named first team all-league … finished with 28 receptions for 495 yards … racked up 740 all-purpose yards … also competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Toni Millett … has two brothers, Bobby and Brashaud and two sisters, Amber and Adrian.

Jerry Sandefur, WR, 5-10, 187, So., Los Angeles, Calif. (Poly HS/Virginia University of Lynchburg)

BEFORE SMSU: Played one season at Virginia University of Lynchburg … 2019 graduate of Poly HS … first team all-league … finished career with 103 receptions for more than 2,000 yards … PERSONAL: Son of Jerry Sandefur and Tamekia James.

TEXAS (7)

Payton Finch, WR, 5-9, 160, Fr., Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia West HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Magnolia West HS … played for coach Blake Joseph … two-time first team all-district … two-time first team all-county … three-year starter … two-time team most valuable receiver … during final two seasons caught 106 passes for 2,173 yards and 24 touchdowns … helped team reach playoffs final three seasons … also plays basketball and competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Leticia Finch … has two sisters, Mia and Shiloh, and one brother, Ty.

Jyrese Hanchett, WR, 6-3, 188, Fr., Houston, Texas (Cypress Falls HS/Texas A&T Prep)

BEFORE SMSU: Spent the 2019 season at Texas A&T Prep in Houston … played for coach Dixie Wooten … 2019 graduate of Cypress Falls HS … played for coach Chris Brister … caught 18 passes for 188 yards as a senior … named honorable mention all-district 17 … PERSONAL: Son of Paul and Tammy Hanchett … brother Je’Darien Jackson-Hanchett played two seasons at SMSU (2017-18) … has one sister, Jafaysion.

Fred Hardy, DL, 6-1, 280, Fr., Dallas, Texas (Carter HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Carter HS … played for coach Patrick Williams … recorded 45 tackles with six sacks … second team all-district … team MVP in wrestling as a junior … state ranked in wrestling … honor roll student … PERSONAL: Son of Frederick Hardy and McQueen Brown … has one brother, Jabari … has three sisters, Jasmine, Jamiyia and Fredisha.

Donald Harper, WR, 5-8, 168, Fr., Houston, Texas (Humble HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Humble HS … played for coach Charles West … four-time all-district honoree … caught 34 passes for 544 yards and five touchdowns as a senior … also had 328 yards on 13 kickoff returns … finished season with 1,200 total yards … closed career with 67 receptions for more than 1,000 yards … had two kickoff returns for touchdowns in career … PERSONAL: Son of Nyree Harper.

Broderick Starnes, WR, 6-2, 190, Fr., Houston, Texas (MacArthur HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of MacArthur HS … played for coach Wayne Crawford … named first team all-district … caught 30 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns … closed career with more than 100 receptions for 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns … also competes in track & field … district champ and regional qualifier in the 100m … PERSONAL: Son of Broderick and Nekita Starnes … has two brothers, Jordon and Braylon and two sisters, Destiney and Bry’san.

Marcus Thomas, WR, 6-3, 183, Fr., Conroe, Texas (Conroe HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Conroe HS … played for coach Cedric Hardeman … named first team all-district … recorded 48 receptions for 458 yards as a senior … also plays basketball … PERSONAL: Son of Swahili and Margaret Thomas … has a brother, Aaron, and sister, Alania.

SirMichael Veasley, RB, 6-0, 200, Fr., Lancaster, Texas (Life Waxahachie HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Life Waxahachie HS … played for coach Heath Blalock … named all-district and all-county … finished the 2019 season with 1,389 yards rushing and 23 total touchdowns … rushed for 309 yards and six touchdowns in a game during the 2019 season … also had four touchdowns and 194 yards rushing in a single-game during senior season … also competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Nekita Davis.

NEVADA (4)

Rickey Jones, DL, 6-4, 220, Fr., Las Vegas, Nev. (Arbor View HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Arbor View HS in Las Vegas, Nev. … played for coach Matt Gerber… honorable mention all-conference … also plays basketball … PERSONAL: Son of Luther Jones and Shanette Turner … has two brothers, Joshua and Josiah and four sisters, Jakima, Camilla, Cailah and Alexia.

Mark Person, DT, 6-1, 260, Fr., Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Bishop Gorman HS … played for coach Kenny Sanchez … member of 2018 state champion team … two-year letter winner … recorded three career sacks … PERSONAL: Son of Maria Moreno and Win Person.

Jimmy Petrie, TE, 6-2, 250, Fr., Henderson, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Bishop Gorman HS … played for coach Kenny Sanchez … three-year letter winner … member of two state championship teams … recorded seven receptions for 75 yards in 2019 … PERSONAL: Son of Erin and Jim Petrie … has two sisters, Eva and Codi.

Lee Wilson, DL, 6-1, 285, Fr., North Las Vegas, Nev. (Legacy HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Legacy HS … played for coach John Isola … two-time first team all-league … finished senior season with 77 tackles with seven sacks and 20 tackles for loss … recorded 166 career tackles and 16.5 sacks … PERSONAL: Son of Antron and Reshey Johnson … has one brother, Antron Jr., and one sister, Ayanna.

HAWAII (2)

Israel Mann, DL, 6-0, 260, Fr., Honolulu, Hawaii (Arbor View HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Arbor View HS in Las Vegas, Nev. … played for coach Matt Gerber… also in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Justin and Kris Mann … has three sisters, Mikaelyn, Mikanani, and Minoaka and one brother, Ezekiel.

Toiva Tufaga, DL, 6-0, 270, Jr., Laie, Hawaii (Kahuku HS/Snow College)

BEFORE SMSU: Spent two seasons at Snow College in Ephraim, Utah … 2013 graduate of Kahuku HS … PERSONAL: Son of Tavita and Roxinne Tufaga … has four sisters, Justina, Joanna, Jenna and Jordis and one brother, KJ.

NEBRASKA (2)

Jackson McMillen, OL, 6-2, 260, Fr., Omaha, Neb. (Westside HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Omaha Westside HS … played for coach Brett Froendt … three-time all-metro honoree … also competes in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Gerard “Roy” Bailey and Lindsay McMillen.

Bayley Schuman, DE, 6-3, 245, Jr., Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln HS/Sacramento City College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played two seasons at Sacramento City College in Sacramento, Calif. … played for coach Dannie Walker … recorded 22 tackles with 5.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks during 2019 season … 2016 graduate of Lincoln HS … played for coach Mark Macke … three-year letter winner … two-time state qualifier in track & field … also played basketball … PERSONAL: Son of Brad and Natalie Schuman … has two brothers, Colby and Ory, and two sisters, Carleigh and Dessie.

ARIZONA (1)

Nick Arvay, QB, 6-0, 185, Fr., San Tan Valley, Ariz. (Hamilton HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Hamilton HS … played for coach Mike Zebeski … four-year letter winner … set school record for most yards in a single-season … named Class 6A Co-Player of the Year … named ArizonaVarsity.com Class 6A Quarterback of the Year … finished with 24 total touchdowns and 2,700 total yards in 2019 … helped team to Open Division semifinals as a senior … closed career throwing 33 touchdowns and a completion percentage of 64 percent … recorded more than 3,800 total yards … also competed in track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Stephen and Karen Arvay … has one brother, Stephen.

FLORIDA (1)

Peter Saint Fleur, WR, 6-0, 195, Jr., Orlando, Fla. (Phillips HS/Shasta College)

BEFORE SMSU: Played the 2018 season at Shasta College in Redding, Calif. … caught 50 passes for 587 yards with five touchdowns … also spent one season at Vermilion Community College in Virginia, Minn. … 2016 graduate of Phillips HS … PERSONAL: Son of Zozier Saint Fleur and Paula Milfort … has one sister, Dana.

IOWA (1)

Chase Swieter, TE, 6-6, 210, Fr., Gowrie, Iowa (Southeast Valley HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Southeast Valley HS … played for coach Mike Swieter … team captain … two-time first team all-district … selected to Iowa Shrine Bowl … four-year letter winner … was second team all-district as a sophomore … finished career with 61 receptions for 866 yards and 11 touchdowns … also in basketball and track & field … PERSONAL: Son of Mike and Mindy Swieter … dad played football at William Penn … has one brother, Aaron.

KANSAS (1)

Kendall Brewer, DB, 5-10, 160, Fr., Kansas City, Kan. (Schlagle HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Schlagle HS … played for coach Taylor Wallace… missed most of senior season with an injury … finished career with 14 interceptions … had four interception returns for touchdowns … all-state in track & field … also competes in basketball … PERSONAL: Son of Derrick and Kathy Nichols … has five brothers, Brandon, Jalin, Barry, Darrian and Fredrick.

WISCONSIN (1)

Aiden Ferguson, TE, 6-5, 245, Fr., Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake HS)

HIGH SCHOOL: 2020 graduate of Rice Lake HS … played for coach Dan Hill … team captain … second team all-conference at defensive tackle … finished with 79 tackles and three sacks in 2019 … also recorded seven forced fumbles … helped team to 2018 state semifinals … also plays hockey and baseball … PERSONAL: Son of Damian Ferguson and Rachael LaVeau … has two brothers, Micah and Jared … two sisters, Madisen and Lelu.