SDSU Soccer adds seven on National Signing Day

The Jackrabbit soccer program and Head Coach Brock Thompson announced seven additions as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

Hayley Lindaman D 5-4 River Falls, Wis. River Falls HS

Born Sept. 14, 2001 in River Falls, Wisconsin … daughter of Scott and Jo Anne Lindaman … plans to major in nursing.

Three-time ECNL Champions League National Qualifier (2017-19) and a two-time ECNL Midwest All-Conference pick (2018-19).

Named 2019 MTA ECNL Sportsperson of the Year while helping team to third-place finish at Nationals in 2018.

National Honor Society member, 2018-19 Academic All-Conference selection and four-time academic letterwinner.

Plays club soccer with MN Thunder Academy ECNL.

Thompson on Lindaman: “Hayley has all the traits we look for in defenders: consistent, steady and calm. She’s played in a ton of big games for MTA and that experience has prepared her for the transition to college soccer.”



Katherine Jones F 5-8 Woodbury, Minn. Visitation HS

Born April 23, 2002 in Los Angeles, California … daughter of David and Ann Jones … father, David, played goal at Notre Dame for one season … plans to major in Biology.

Three-time All-State (2017 Second Team, 2018-19 First Team) and All-Conference First Team (2017-19) pick.

2019 Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team, being named as a finalist for Minnesota Miss Soccer and the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year.

Career totals include 59 goals and 40 assists, including 26 goals and 10 assists as a senior.

Plays club soccer with Salvo Soccer Club. Previously played with Eclipse MN Soccer Club.

Thompson on Jones: “Katherine is a natural attacking player; someone who can play as a forward or higher in midfield. She’s a natural finisher but also able to create and connect when necessary.”



Kayla Anderson D/MF/F 5-8 White Bear Lake, Minn. White Bear Lake Area HS

Born Oct. 15, 2001 in Chicago, Illinois … daughter of Ben and Janelle Anderson … plans to major in education.

Three-time All-State Second Team selection (2017-19) with all-conference honors the same years, being named team MVP and top offensive player the previous two seasons.

Tallied 61 goals through four seasons, including 21 as a junior (2018) and 24 as a senior (2019).

Three-year A Honor Roll selection (2016-18).

Plays club soccer with Salvo Soccer Club. Previously played with Maple Brook SC.

Thompson on Anderson: “Kayla is a sneaky forward but also a player that is versatile enough to play in many places. She’s played forward, as a central midfielder and as a center back.”



Avery LeBlanc MF 5-4 Longmont, Colo. Silver Creek HS

Born May 2, 2002 in Longmont, Colorado … daughter of Rick and Kate LeBlanc … plans to major in nutrition and health science.

Played one year of varsity high school soccer, logging two goals as a freshman.

Stopped playing high school soccer after freshman year in order to participate in US Soccer Girls Developmental Academy program.

National Honor Society member and four-time Academic letterwinner.

Plays club soccer and currently serves as team captain on CO Rush Developmental Academy. Previously played with FCBoulder, helping the team reach nationals in 2017.

Thompson on LeBlanc: “Avery is a technical midfielder that can create both with the pass and off the dribble. What jumps out to me the most with Avery is her commitment to leading and being there for her teammates.”



Samantha Cullum D 5-6 Yorba Linda, Calif. Parkview HS

Born March 22, 2002 in Orange, California … daughter of John and Melody Cullum … plans to major in political science or global studies.

Played three years with Yorba Linda High School, then joined Soccer Girls Developmental Academy program.

2017 Varsity conference runner-up.

Three-year athletic academic scholar (2016-18).

Plays club soccer with LA Galaxy Developmental Academy. Previously played with Arsenal FC and Slammers FC.

Thompson on Cullum: “Sam is a dynamic wide player that can play in the back or midfield. She’s a player that loves the game and trains with purpose. She will be a great addition to our program.”



Kaycee Manding MF/F 5-6 Waipahu, Hawaii Waipahu HS

Has not played senior season … born June 2, 2002 in Oahu, Hawaii … daughter of Renee and Bernard Manding … sister of current Jackrabbit Karlee Manding … plans to major in secondary education.

2019 All-OIA Western Division I First Team and two-time Division I OIA Honorable mention (2016-17).

Tallied eight goals to lead team in 2019 and had seven goals as a sophomore (2018).

Served as team captain for Waipahu Marauders last two seasons.

Plays club soccer with Hawaii Rush, pacing her division (HYSA U17) with 11 goals in 2019.

Thompson on Manding: “Kaycee is a skilled one-v-one player that is capable of playing as a central player or wide. She can score goals or create chances for others.”



One more signee for the day … welcome Kaycee Manding to the Jackrabbit family! #GoJacks #RabbitsFutbol pic.twitter.com/dLEN2OgerI– Jackrabbit Soccer (@GoJacksSoccer) November 13, 2019

Jenna Hallen D/F 5-8 Hudson, Wis. Hudson Senior HS

Born Dec. 20, 2001 in St. Paul, Minnesota … daughter of Diana and Leif Hallen … plans to major in Human Biology and exercise science.

Logged 13 goals as a junior.

Played high school volleyball as well.

Plays club soccer with St. Croix.

National Honor Society member.

Thompson on Hallen: “Jenna is a great athlete who possess an incredible work rate. She’s strong, fast and powerful and we believe can play either as a forward or defender for us.”