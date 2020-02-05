SDSU football adds four to signing class

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota State University football team completed its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday with the addition of four offensive players.

“The addition of these four athletes completes a great class for 2020,” Jackrabbit head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “I am again proud of our assistants to do the work to research student-athletes who are not only great in the classroom and on the field, but who also fit the personality of our Jackrabbit Football Family. Because of that work, I am certain these four will thrive at SDSU.”

Signing a National Letter of Intent Wednesday were three high school standouts:

Colby Christensen, 6-8, 240, offensive lineman, West Des Moines, Iowa (Valley High School);

Adam White, 6-4, 250, offensive lineman, DeForest, Wisconsin (DeForest Area H.S.)

Kenyetta Williams, 5-10, 185, running back, Joliet, Illinois (Joliet Catholic Academy).

COLBY CHRISTENSEN

Christensen helped anchor an offensive line for a West Des Moines Valley squad that completed an undefeated regular season while averaging 43.2 points per game and advanced to the state championship game in 2019. Christensen also is a member of the Valley High School basketball team.

He intends to major in business.

ADAM WHITE

White received all-conference recognition two times at DeForest Area High School. He also earned all-area honors from the Wisconsin State Journal and was an all-region selection by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association.

A member of the National Honor Society, White plans to major in computer science.

KENYETTA WILLIAMS

Williams rushed for 1,312 yards and 15 touchdowns while adding 325 receiving yards and seven scores en route to East Suburban Catholic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors. Williams also has excelled in track and field, winning numerous age-group state titles in the sprints and earning all-state honors in the long jump.

Williams plans to major in pre-medicine.

In addition, quarterback Rudy Voss from Lakefield, Minnesota, has been accepted for admission to South Dakota State University and plans to join the Jackrabbit football team in the fall. Voss led Jackson County Central High School to a Prep Bowl Class 3A championship game appearance and was selected to play in the Minnesota All-Star Game after a record-setting career. A two-time all-conference performer, Voss’ career passing totals included 4,537 yards and 49 touchdowns – both school records.

Also a standout basketball player, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Voss holds school records for career points, assists and three-pointers, and was averaging more than 30 points per game midway through his senior season.

An honor roll student, Voss intends to pursue a degree in agriculture.

Wednesday’s additions join a group of 26 student-athletes who signed or committed during the early signing period in December.

South Dakota State made its eighth consecutive appearance in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2019, finishing the season with an 8-5 overall record, including a 5-3 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

-GoJacks.com-

