SDSU announces signees

South Dakota State softball announced six new additions as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.

“We are thrilled to have such a talented class of 2020 athletes joining the Jackrabbit family,” head coach Krista Wood said. “In addition to being exceptional student-athletes, each of these players fit our program and have all the characteristics we are looking for to continue our culture the Jackrabbit way.”

Tori Tollefson IF 5-7 R/R Chanhassen, Minn. Chanhassen HS

Has not completed senior season … Born July 26, 2002 in Edina, Minnesota … daughter of Andrew and Deb Tollefson … plans to major in exercise science.

2019 All-State Second Team and two-time all-conference selection (2018-19)

Hit .479 with six home runs and 37 hits, including program-record four triples as a junior.

Racked up 92 hits through three years of high school ball.

Four-time conference champs, finished third at 2017 Class 4A Minnesota High School State Tournament and 4A State Champions in 2016.

National Honor Society member and three-time academic honor roll selection (2016-19).

Tori Kniesche P 5-10 R/R Wayne, Neb. Wayne HS

Born Dec. 22, 2001 in Wayne, Nebraska … daughter of Vicki and Vince Kniesche … plans to major in exercise science.

Three-time Omaha World-Herald All-State (2017 Second Team, 2018-19 First Team) and Lincoln Star Journal All-State (2017 Second Team, 2018-19 First Team) with Super State honors (Class B and All-Class with honorary captain nods) previous two years.

Posted 0.66 career ERA with 68 wins and 1,229 strikeouts, including 20 wins, a 0.38 ERA and 350 strikeouts as a senior and 32 wins, 374 strikeouts and a 0.28 junior ERA.

Helped team win 2018 (Class C) and 2019 (Class B) Nebraska High School State Tournaments and claimed all-conference first team honors in last three seasons.

Set a number of Nebraska Class B records, including single-season no-hitters (12) and strikeouts (499), single-game strikeouts (21 in seven innings), career no-hitters (21), consecutive strikeouts (27) and consecutive innings without allowing a run (121.2).

National Honor Society and Academic All-State pick for softball and basketball.

Makenna Johnson OF L/R 5-8 Lakeville, Minn. Lakeville South HS

Did not play high school softball … Born Jan. 22, 2002 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota … daughter of Erik and Tracy Johnson … plans to major in pre-physical therapy.

Played club softball with Midwest Speed, helping team 2016-19 True Team Section Championships and 2016 True Team State title.

Hit .438 with .467 on-base percentage in 2019, racking up 64 hits with 50 stolen bases and 38 runs.

Team finished ninth at 2018 and 2019 PGF Platinum Nationals, leading team in average, OBP, hits, runs and stolen bases both years.

Ran track and was a 2017 All-State selection with South Suburban All-Conference honors from 2017-19. 2018 Minnesota Track State Qualifier for 100M open, and was a 2017 state finalist in 4x100M relay.

National Honor Society member and three-time Academic All-State pick (2017-19).

Cheyanne Masterson IF 5-8 R/R Hartford, S.D. West Central HS

Born June 14, 2002 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … daughter of Kristi and Larry Masterson … plans to major in Biology and secondary education.

Four-time All-State, All-Tournament and team Offensive MVP (2016-19) selection.

Blasted six home runs, posted a .464 batting average with a racked up a .577 OBP as a senior.

Hit .428 with 13 home runs and a .480 on-base percentage in 2019 with Sioux Falls Steel.

Three-time ASA State Softball champion (2017-19) and four-time Class B South Dakota High School State Tournament champion (2016-19).

National Honor Society member and 2017-19 student of the year with A-Honor Roll honors.

Emma Osmundson IF/OF 5-10 L/R Sioux Falls, S.D. Lincoln HS

Born March 2, 2002 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … daughter of Greg and Nicole Osmundson … father, Greg, and uncle, Jeff, played football at SDSU … mother, Nicole, and aunt, Tammy, attended SDSU … plans to major in Biology/Chemistry.

Four-year Class A All-State First Team selection (2016-19) and three-year Class A All-State Tournament Team pick (2017-19).

Batted .629 with a .649 on-base percentage, 52 runs, 46 hits, 36 runs batted in, 11 doubles, five triples and five home runs as a senior.

2019 South Dakota High School State Champion and 2018 runner-up.

2019 Class A All-State Second Team for basketball, helping team finish runner up at 2019 state championship.

National Honor Society member, three-year scholar athlete (2016-19) and 2019 AP Scholar Award Winner.

Millie Mueller OF 5-3 L/R Sioux Falls, S.D. Lincoln HS

Born July 17, 2002 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … daughter of Teddi and Jay Mueller … third Mueller sibling to attend SDSU … major is undecided.