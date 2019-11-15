SDSU announces signees

South Dakota State softball announced six new additions as part of Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
“We are thrilled to have such a talented class of 2020 athletes joining the Jackrabbit family,” head coach Krista Wood said. “In addition to being exceptional student-athletes, each of these players fit our program and have all the characteristics we are looking for to continue our culture the Jackrabbit way.”
Tori Tollefson IF 5-7 R/R Chanhassen, Minn. Chanhassen HS
Has not completed senior season … Born July 26, 2002 in Edina, Minnesota … daughter of Andrew and Deb Tollefson … plans to major in exercise science.
- 2019 All-State Second Team and two-time all-conference selection (2018-19)
- Hit .479 with six home runs and 37 hits, including program-record four triples as a junior.
- Racked up 92 hits through three years of high school ball.
- Four-time conference champs, finished third at 2017 Class 4A Minnesota High School State Tournament and 4A State Champions in 2016.
- National Honor Society member and three-time academic honor roll selection (2016-19).
Tori Kniesche P 5-10 R/R Wayne, Neb. Wayne HS
Born Dec. 22, 2001 in Wayne, Nebraska … daughter of Vicki and Vince Kniesche … plans to major in exercise science.
- Three-time Omaha World-Herald All-State (2017 Second Team, 2018-19 First Team) and Lincoln Star Journal All-State (2017 Second Team, 2018-19 First Team) with Super State honors (Class B and All-Class with honorary captain nods) previous two years.
- Posted 0.66 career ERA with 68 wins and 1,229 strikeouts, including 20 wins, a 0.38 ERA and 350 strikeouts as a senior and 32 wins, 374 strikeouts and a 0.28 junior ERA.
- Helped team win 2018 (Class C) and 2019 (Class B) Nebraska High School State Tournaments and claimed all-conference first team honors in last three seasons.
- Set a number of Nebraska Class B records, including single-season no-hitters (12) and strikeouts (499), single-game strikeouts (21 in seven innings), career no-hitters (21), consecutive strikeouts (27) and consecutive innings without allowing a run (121.2).
- National Honor Society and Academic All-State pick for softball and basketball.
Makenna Johnson OF L/R 5-8 Lakeville, Minn. Lakeville South HS
Did not play high school softball … Born Jan. 22, 2002 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota … daughter of Erik and Tracy Johnson … plans to major in pre-physical therapy.
- Played club softball with Midwest Speed, helping team 2016-19 True Team Section Championships and 2016 True Team State title.
- Hit .438 with .467 on-base percentage in 2019, racking up 64 hits with 50 stolen bases and 38 runs.
- Team finished ninth at 2018 and 2019 PGF Platinum Nationals, leading team in average, OBP, hits, runs and stolen bases both years.
- Ran track and was a 2017 All-State selection with South Suburban All-Conference honors from 2017-19. 2018 Minnesota Track State Qualifier for 100M open, and was a 2017 state finalist in 4x100M relay.
- National Honor Society member and three-time Academic All-State pick (2017-19).
Cheyanne Masterson IF 5-8 R/R Hartford, S.D. West Central HS
Born June 14, 2002 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … daughter of Kristi and Larry Masterson … plans to major in Biology and secondary education.
- Four-time All-State, All-Tournament and team Offensive MVP (2016-19) selection.
- Blasted six home runs, posted a .464 batting average with a racked up a .577 OBP as a senior.
- Hit .428 with 13 home runs and a .480 on-base percentage in 2019 with Sioux Falls Steel.
- Three-time ASA State Softball champion (2017-19) and four-time Class B South Dakota High School State Tournament champion (2016-19).
- National Honor Society member and 2017-19 student of the year with A-Honor Roll honors.
Emma Osmundson IF/OF 5-10 L/R Sioux Falls, S.D. Lincoln HS
Born March 2, 2002 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … daughter of Greg and Nicole Osmundson … father, Greg, and uncle, Jeff, played football at SDSU … mother, Nicole, and aunt, Tammy, attended SDSU … plans to major in Biology/Chemistry.
- Four-year Class A All-State First Team selection (2016-19) and three-year Class A All-State Tournament Team pick (2017-19).
- Batted .629 with a .649 on-base percentage, 52 runs, 46 hits, 36 runs batted in, 11 doubles, five triples and five home runs as a senior.
- 2019 South Dakota High School State Champion and 2018 runner-up.
- 2019 Class A All-State Second Team for basketball, helping team finish runner up at 2019 state championship.
- National Honor Society member, three-year scholar athlete (2016-19) and 2019 AP Scholar Award Winner.
Millie Mueller OF 5-3 L/R Sioux Falls, S.D. Lincoln HS
Born July 17, 2002 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota … daughter of Teddi and Jay Mueller … third Mueller sibling to attend SDSU … major is undecided.
- Posted .434 batting average and .478 on-base mark as a senior with 36 hits, including four triples and six doubles with 18 stolen bases.
- Hit .371 with club team in summer 2019, racking up 53 hits, five doubles, three triples and 11 walks alongside 19 stolen bases.
- Won 2019 South Dakota High School State Champion.
- 2017 ASA State Chamipons and PGF qualifier with club team.
- National Honor Society member and three-year academic letterwinner.