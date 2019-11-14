O’Gorman standouts sign letters of intent to play college basketball

SIOUX FALLS – University of Sioux Falls Head Softball Coach Shannon Pivovar announced Wednesday (Nov. 13) the signing of four student-athletes who will enroll at USF and begin classes in the fall of 2020 to continue their academic and athletic careers at USF. The NCAA recruiting signing period opened on Wednesday, Nov. 13, which allowed student-athletes to sign with their respective programs.

Joining the Cougars in 2020 will be Damaris Cuevas, catcher-third base, Millard, Neb.; Megan Lawson, middle infield, Omaha, Neb.; Shayla Shaver, pitcher/infielder, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and Emma Spizzirri, infield/outfield, Omaha, Neb.

"The 2020 class brings competitiveness and class that will continue to push USF softball in the right direction," said Pivovar. "On and off the field, this class epitomizes what it means to be a USF student-athlete, combining high level championship experience and fantastic academic and families! We couldn't be more excited to get them into purple and white and welcome each player and their family to the Coo Family," she said.

Damaris Cuevas, C-3B, Millard, Neb./Millard South

Damaris Cuevas joins the Cougars after a standout career at Millard South High School in Millard, Nebraska, where she helped lead the Patriots to a state title and four appearances in the NSAA State Championships. The catcher/3rd baseman was a two-time Omaha World Herald Class-A All-Nebraska team member and Lincoln Journal Star All-Class Super State. The daughter of Jaime and Yessica Cuevas, she finished her senior campaign with .435 batting average which was the third time in her career she finished the season with a .400+ average.

A member of the Nebraska Gold 18u travel team, Cuevas also participates in National Honor Society, Patriots Inspiring Teammates Crew, PIT Crew Leadership Team, Unified Sports, and Patriot Agents. Cuevas, who has a passion for playing the Ukulele, singing and readying, will major in business administration with a psychology minor at USF.

"Damaris is a student-athlete that I have had my eye on for a couple of years and have enjoyed getting to watch her grow up on and off the softball field. She brings championship level play and a zest for knowledge. She is constantly putting in extra time to make herself better and I think she is going to be just what this team needs to push to another level. I am excited to welcome her whole family into the USF family," said Pivovar.

Megan Lawson, Middle Infield, Omaha, Neb./Mariah HS