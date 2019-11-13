Lennox’s Vlastuin officially signs with SDSU women’s basketball

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Lennox standout Madysen Vlastuin highlighted three players who signed with the South Dakota State University on Wednesday’s early NCAA national signing day.

In a news release, SDSU announced all three student-athletes will enroll at SDSU for the 2020-21 academic year as incoming freshman and will be eligible to play for the Jackrabbits next season. Here’s a look at the three signees.

Madysen Vlastuin | Forward | 6-1 | Lennox, S.D. | Lennox High School

Madysen Vlastuin was named the SD Gatorade Player of the Year, a KELO GBB Player of the Year finalist, Argus Leader First Five and the Midco SN Class A Player of the Year as a junior … a first team Class A all-state, Dakota XII Conference MVP and Dakota XII all-conference first team selection as a freshman, sophomore and junior … named to the Dakota XII all-conference third team as an eight grader … reached her 1,000 point milestone as a sophomore … during her freshman year she helped the Lennox girls basketball team to a second-place finish at the South Dakota Class A state basketball tournament … plays AAU basketball for the South Dakota Attack … during her junior season she averaged 16.8 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game … a member of the National Honor Society since she was a sophomore … student council executive board member … daughter of Leland and Lynette Vlastuin … brother, Jared, was a member of the track and field team at SDSU; he won seven Summit League titles and is an indoor and outdoor high jump record holder at State … sister Melissa is also a South Dakota State alum … major is undecided.

Emily Herzberg | Guard | 6-0 | Melrose, Wis. | Melrose-Mindoro High School

As a freshman, Emily Herzberg averaged 10.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game … earned all-conference honorable mention honors … as a sophomore she averaged 12.2 points, 6.1 rebound and 3.6 assists per game … earned first team all-conference, WBCA and AP honorable mention all-state selections, while helping her team to a second-place finish at the state tournament … during her junior campaign, she was named first team all-conference, WBCA and AP honorable mention all-state and LaCrosse Tribune all-region team, while helping her team to its second-straight runner-up finish at the state basketball tournament … averaged 12.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists during the 2018-19 season … named 2019 Melrose-Mindoro Female Athlete of the Year … Herzberg also experience great success competing in volleyball and track and field … a three-time first team all-conference honoree in volleyball … 4x first team all-conference track season selection on three occasions … as a junior she broke the state triple jump recorded to finish runner-up at the state meet … holds numerous track records at Melrose-Mindoro High School … earned academic all-conference honors in all nine high school seasons she has competed in … class president as a freshman and sophomore and is the senior class vice president … daughter of Troy and Elizabeth Herzberg … plans to major in either biology or pre-dental in the fall at SDSU.



Mesa Byom | Forward | 6-2 | Melrose, Wis. | Melrose-Mindoro High School

Mesa Byom is a three-year varsity letterwinner in basketball, volleyball and soccer … a three-time first team all-conference selection in basketball … Wisconsin girls basketball all-state honorable mention team honoree … named to the All-Tribune first team and WBCA all-state team as a junior … helped her team to a second-place finish at the Wisconsin state basketball tournament as a sophomore and junior … averaged 13.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during her junior season … heads into her senior season with a total of 976 points … a three-time academic all-conference honoree … daughter of Corinne Lloyd and Bradley Byom … mother played college basketball and soccer at Mount Senario … plans to major in nursing at SDSU in the fall.