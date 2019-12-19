Kusler twins sign with SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Roosevelt seniors, and identical twin brothers Aaron and Adam Kusler both signed their letters of intent to play football at South Dakota State next season.

Adam and Aaron Kusler grew up competing against each other in just about everything.

“Chess, board games, you name it, competitive. It’s in our blood between us. It’s the one thing I enjoy about us,” Aaron Kusler said.

That competitive fire drove each brother to become the best they could be in whatever they put their mind to, including football.

“Well they’re unique as individuals. To have one player like Adam or Aaron on your team would be special, when you have two, it’s kind of freaky,” Kim Nelson said.

The twin brothers would rack up all-state honors and set program records over their four-year varsity careers at Roosevelt, gaining the attention of several colleges. When it came to their recruitment, both brothers wanted the same thing.

“We wanted to get recruited by individuals, as individuals, excuse me. I think that was a big priority for us because we wanted a college to want us for us, and not just as the both of us,” Adam said.

“If that took us to two different schools, then it took us to two different schools. Obviously it happened, and is ironic that we went to the same school,” Aaron said.

As they put pen to paper today and officially became Jackrabbits, the twin brothers will continue to share their journeys together.

“It’s a unique experience. It’s always nice to be able to share with Aaron. I think that’s what I appreciate the most, just to be able to have someone, not only that I know and trust, but someone I can rely on,” Kusler said.