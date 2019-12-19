Hunter Dekkers signs with Iowa State

HAWARDEN, Iowa (KELO) — West Sioux quarterback Hunter Dekkers has officially signed with Iowa State.

Dekkers is the most prolific passer in Iowa history, throwing for more than 10,000 yards and 126 touchdowns during his high school career.

After leading the Falcons to a pair of state championships and being named the 2019 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year, Dekkers is eager to play for the Cyclones.

“It’s kind of everything I’ve dreamed of. I’ve wanted to play at the biggest, highest level and playing at a program like this is everything I could dream of,” Hunter Dekkers said.

Dekkers also had offers from Indiana, Purdue, and Kansas State, among others.