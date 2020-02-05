Augustana football announces 2020 signing class

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski is pleased to announce the addition of 26 student-athletes to the 2020 football roster. Among the 26 additions, 21 are first-year signees while five are transfers.

“On behalf of my staff and our administration, I want to welcome the 2020 signing class and their families to Augustana football,” Olszewski, the 2019 NSIC Coach of the Year, said. “This group represents the future needs of our football team and will provide great competition for playing time in the coming years.

“Though we graduate 21 seniors from the 2019 team, we return much of our depth from this past season. These signees address our total team needs and will provide us the needed depth and talent necessary to be a championship-caliber program. I look forward to coaching these young men and watching their impact on the future of our program.”

2020 Class by the Numbers

· 20 All-Conference/All-District players

· 19 Team Captains

· 14 All-State Players

· Eight states represented

· Eight position groups covered

· Seven State Champions

Fans are encouraged to join Olszewski and the rest of the Viking coaching staff at Blue Rock Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Jake Aanderud, WR, 5-10, 170, Rapid City, S.D. (St. Thomas More/South Dakota State)

Previous (South Dakota State): Saw action in six games, mostly on special teams, for the national-ranked Jackrabbits … credited with a tackle against No. 1 North Dakota State … Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll … named scout team player of the week on three occasions.

Prep: Was an all-state honoree and honorable mention selection to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 after prep career at St. Thomas More … scored 29 touchdowns as a senior while seeing action all over the field … finished high school career with 5,008 all-purpose yards, 56 touchdowns and 13 interceptions … also competed in track & field, winning the state 100m individual title and 4×400-meter relay as a senior … academic all-state selection.

Personal: Son of Karri and Michael Aanderud … exercise science major.

Brycen Bell, DB, 5-11, 180, Fort Dodge, Iowa (Fort Dodge Senior HS)

Prep: Earned second-team All-District honors at Fort Dodge Senior High School … totaled 20 tackles and four interceptions as a senior … returned two interceptions for touchdowns … totaled 400 receiving yards as a junior.

Personal: Son of Lori and Curtis Bell … plans to earn a health science degree.

Parker Buckley, LB, 6-2, 225, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake/St. Cloud State)

Previous (St. Cloud State): Played in 33 games, making 10 starts at linebacker for the Huskies … totaled 133 tackles over his three seasons … during sophomore campaign (2018), totaled 40 solo and 55 total tackles … racked up 58 total and 40 solo tackles in junior season (2019).

Prep: A two-time all-conference selection at Rice Lake … earned an honorable mention to the Wisconsin All-State team … was twice named a team captain … school record holder in career tackles (367), single-season tackles (202) and single-season forced fumbles (6) … played in the state championship in both football and basketball … member of the National Honor Society … Named Rice Lake High School Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Personal: Son of Angie and J.R. Buckley … his brother, Peyton, is a fellow signee to the Viking signing class … biology and psychology major.

Peyton Buckley, DB, 6-1, 180, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake/St. Cloud State)

Previous (St. Cloud State): Took a redshirt.

Prep: First Team All-Conference and All-Region selection at Rice Lake … selected to play in the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle All-Star Game … as a quarterback, holds the school record for career passing touchdowns, passing yards and total touchdowns … helped Rice Lake to a state championship in 2017 … member of the National Honor Society.

Personal: Son of Angie and J.R. Buckley … his brother, Parker, is a fellow signee to the Vikings … plans to major in special education.

Matt Connors, QB, 6-4, 200, Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville/South Dakota State)

Previous (South Dakota State): Took a redshirt in the 2018 season … earned the team’s scout player of the week on two occasions.

Prep: Was a three-year starter at Lemoore Union High School in California before graduating from Collierville High School in Tennessee … totaled 5,269 yards passing and 51 passing touchdowns over his prep career … rushed for another 15 touchdowns … earned second-team all-region honors as a senior … senior year consisted of 2,353 yards and 26 touchdowns … played in the 2017 Memphis Area All-Star game.

Personal: Son of Jen and Tim Connors … sport management major.

Will Davis, DL, 6-4, 240, Edina, Minn., (Edina HS)

Prep: Earned All-Lake Conference accolades for final three years of competition … was named a team captain for senior campaign … totaled 38 tackles and 5.5 sacks in seven games during senior season … tallied 49 tackles in junior campaign.

Personal: Son of Sarah Landrus and Stan Davis … plans to major in biology.

JayVian Farr, DB, 5-9, 175, Racine, Wis. (J.I. Case HS)

Prep: Named First Team All-Conference after collecting 25 tackles, nine pass deflection and three interceptions during senior season … selected to play in the WFCA All-Star Game … played both sides of the ball, making 27 receptions for 227 yards during senior season … broke the J.I. Case High School record for interceptions … helped the Eagles make the playoffs for the first time since 1997 … earned all-conference honors at wide receiver and defensive back as a junior.

Personal: Son of La Vegas Miller and Jamario Farr Sr. … plans to major in biology (pre-med).

Jack Fisher, WR, 6-2, 182, Rochester, Minn. (Century HS)

Prep: Named Third Team All-State at Century High School … tallied 53 receptions for 1,120 yards as a senior … recorded 13 touchdowns in final campaign … helped team to section runner-up honors … earned all-district honors as a junior after 25 receptions for 543 yards … totaled nearly 1,900 yards receiving over three-year prep career.

Personal: Son of Jodi and Brent Fisher … plans to earn a degree in exercise science.

Brock Fox, OL, 6-5, 300, Treynor, Iowa (Treynor HS)

Prep: Earned First Team All-State accolades at Treynor High School … earned a selection to the River Battle Bowl … helped team to a 10-1 record and a district championship as a senior … earned Second Team All-State accolades as a junior where the Cardinals were district champions … earned academic all-district honors.

Personal: Son of Heidi Guttau and Rick Fox … plans to earn a degree in art.

Colton Hartford, DB, 6-0, 170, Rapid City, S.D. (Stevens HS)

Prep: Named First Team All-State after racking up 77 tackles as a senior … Named All-ESD First Team … named Raider Offense MVP … totaled 76 tackles as a junior with four interceptions … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Deb and Joe Hartford … plans to major in biology.

Preston Kellogg, OL, 6-6, 325, Omaha, Neb. (Papillion La-Vista HS)

Prep: Earned First Team All-Metro honors from Omaha World Herald and First Team Class A All-State from Lincoln Journal Star … Named to the Metro Football Coaches Association All-Conference team following senior season … named team captain for junior and senior seasons … totaled 54 pancake blocks and blocked for a team that rushed for nearly 2,100 yards … earned Academic All-State honors.

Personal: Son of Stephanie and Chris Kellogg … plans to earn a mathematics degree.

Perry Keyes, WR, 6-4, 190, Taylorsville, Miss. (Taylorsville/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

Previous (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC): Played in nine games making eight receptions … recorded first touchdown against Southwestern Mississippi … touchdown was a 25-yard reception.

Prep: Named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 2A All-State First Team as a senior at Taylorsville … tallied 71 receptions for 1,260 yards and 10 touchdowns during senior season … led Taylorsville to the Class 2A State Championship on two occasions … selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Game where he was named the South Offensive MVP …

Personal: Son of Tina Keyes and Michael Merrill … plans to major in psychology.

Jett Lamb, DL, 6-3, 280, Onida, S.D. (Sully Buttes HS)

Prep: All-State honoree at Sully Buttes High School … Earned Argus Leader Elite 45 honor … four-year starter … earned Yellowstone Trail All-Conference accolades on four occasions.

Personal: Son of Brenda and Joey Lamb … plans to major in biology (pre-med)

Jacob Ludwig, LB, 6-1, 225, Ashland, Neb. (Ashland-Greenwood HS)

Prep: Named three First Team All-State teams (Omaha World Herald, Lincoln Journal Star, Huskerland Prep) … Named Defensive Player of the Year at Ashland-Greenwood High School … totaled 107 tackles, including 25 for loss, as a senior … Earned district championship … recorded 111 tackles as a junior … earned All-District honors all four years of high school.

Personal: Son of Molly and Scott Johnson and Eric Ludwig … plans to major in business.

Nicholas Nelson, OL, 6-4, 270, Britton, S.D. (Britton-Hecla HS)

Prep: Earned All-State honors at Britton-Hecla High School … helped team to a 10-1 record in both junior and senior seasons … blocked for an offense that rushed for 3,250 yards and advanced to the state championship game … earned Eastern Coteau Conference accolades three times … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Laurie and Kerry Nelson … plans to major in nursing.

Zach Nickels, LS, 6-3, 190, Rochester, Minn. (Lourdes HS)

Prep: Earned Hiawatha Valley All-League honors … totaled 58 tackles during senior season … recorded a pick-six senior year … earned a AAA Minnesota State Championship with a 14-0 record as a junior … finished career as three-year starter.

Personal: Son of Kate and Scott Nickels … plans to major in either biology or kinesiology.

Jack Paradis, LB, 6-2, 200, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn South HS)

Prep: Earned Super State First Team honors from Lincoln Journal Star … Earned All-State accolades from Grand Island Independent and Huskerland Prep … totaled 88 tackles including 18 for loss as a senior … voted Team MVP and Defensive MVP … earned Academic All-State honors.

Personal: Son of Mara and Ryan Paradis … plans to earn a degree in biochemistry.

LaMarq Patterson, DB, 5-11, 175, San Antonio, Texas (Ronald Reagan HS)

Prep: Three-year starter at Ronald Reagan High School … led Rattlers with two interceptions during senior season … selected to lay in the 2020 San Antonio All-Star Game … helped RRHS advance to the second round of the playoffs senior season.

Personal: Son of Felicia Johnson and Raymond Cooks … plans to earn a physical therapy degree.

Jordan Phoenix, DB, 5-11, 175, Hutto, Texas (Hutto HS)

Prep: Earned Second Team All-District honors at Hutto High School … totaled 28 tackles and three interceptions as a senior … Helped the Hippos to an undefeated regular season as a junior.

Personal: Son of Andrea and Alfred Phoenix … plans to earn a kinesiology degree.

Dallas Rogers, LB, 6-1, 210, Papillion, Neb. (Papillion La-Vista South HS)

Prep: Three-year starter at Papillion La-Vista South High School … totaled 113 tackles during senior campaign … forced two fumbles in senior campaign … earned a spot on the Lincoln Journal Star All-Class A Team … Earned All-Metro honors from Omaha World Herald … Named a captain of the River Battle Bowl … earned Academic All-State honors.

Personal: Son of Laura and Rich Rogers … Plans to earn a degree in physical engineering.

Ayden Sand, LB, 6-1, 205, Sioux Falls, S.D. (Lincoln HS)

Prep: Earned All-Metro Conference honors after senior season at Lincoln High School … tallied 41.5 tackles and 5.5 sacks during senior campaign … forced three fumbles … helped the Patriots to an 8-2 record … named most improved player after junior season of 50 tackles … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Melissa and Wade Sand … plans to earn a degree in exercise science.

Thomas Scholten, QB, 6-2, 200, Brandon, S.D. (Brandon Valley HS)

Prep: Three-year starter at Brandon Valley High School … Earned all-state honors as a senior … Named to the Argus Leader Elite 45 … led the Lynx to the State Championship game … totaled 4,704 career-passing yards … tossed for 67 touchdowns over career … 1,615 yards and 27 touchdowns were during senior campaign … threw just one interception … named team captain … won the 11 AAA State Championship as a junior after throwing for 1,994 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Personal: Son of Stacy and Kelly Scholten … brother, Zach, plays for the Augustana basketball team … father is on Augustana coaching staff … plans to earn a biology degree in pre-med.

Brock Stiles, TE, 6-2, 220, Altoona, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Prep: Two-time letter winner at Southeast Polk High School … helped the Rams to the 4A playoffs on two occasions … totaled 12 receptions for 109 yards over career … earned Academic All-Conference honors from CIML … named Academic All-State.

Personal: Son of Michele and Tim Stiles … plans to earn a degree in sport management.

Myles Taylor, DL, 6-1, 268, Coon Rapids, Minn. (Coon Rapids HS)

Prep: Three-time All-Conference selection at Coon Rapids High School … earned an All-State accolade … named team captain … tallied 72 tackles and 11 sacks during senior season … forced five fumbles … won the section championship for the first time in 36 years.

Personal: Son of Lori and JT Taylor … plans to major in psychology.

Luke Todd, DL, 6-4, 240, Appleton, Wis. (Kimberly HS)

Prep: Helped Kimberly High School to a 12-1 record over senior campaign … earned a conference championship … earned Second Team All-Conference honors.

Personal: Son of Karie and Mark Todd … plans to earn degree in exercise science.

Joseph Walnofer, DB, 6-2, 175, Tea, S.D. (Tea Area HS)

Prep: Earned All-State honors at defensive back … earned an Argus Leader Elite 45 honorable mention … earned All-Dakota 12 Conference honors … tallied 67 tackles during senior campaign … intercepted seven passes … totaled 77 tackles as a junior … earned a State Championship in 2018.

Personal: Son of Karla and Ted Walnofer … plans to earn a business degree.