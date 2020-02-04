Augustana football adds five transfers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced the addition of five transfers ahead of National Signing Day on Wednesday. The five transfers will join the Vikings during the spring semester and be immediately eligible to participate in team activities.

Of the five, two are transfers from Division I FCS South Dakota State, two are from St. Cloud State and one is from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

National Signing Day for NCAA Division II football is Wednesday, Feb. 5. Fans can follow along at @AugieFB on twitter for the complete class announcement. On Wednesday afternoon, Augustana supporters are encouraged to join Coach Olszewski and the rest of the Viking football coaching staff at Blue Rock Bar & Grill in Sioux Falls from 4-7 p.m.

Jake Aanderud, WR, 5-10, 175, Rapid City, S.D. (St. Thomas More/South Dakota State)

Previous (South Dakota State): Saw action in six games, mostly on special teams, for the national-ranked Jackrabbits … credited with a tackle against No. 1 North Dakota State … Missouri Valley Football Conference Honor Roll … named scout team player of the week on three occasions.

Prep: Was an all-state honoree and honorable mention selection to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 after prep career at St. Thomas More … scored 29 touchdowns as a senior while seeing action all over the field … finished high school career with 5,008 all-purpose yards, 56 touchdowns and 13 interceptions … also competed in track & field, winning the state 100m individual title and 4×400-meter relay as a senior … academic all-state selection.

Personal: Son of Karri and Michael Aanderud … exercise science major.

Parker Buckley, LB, 6-2, 225, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake/St. Cloud State)

Previous (St. Cloud State): Played in 33 games, making 10 starts at linebacker for the Huskies … totaled 133 tackles over his three seasons … during sophomore campaign (2018), totaled 40 solo and 55 total tackles … racked up 58 total and 40 solo tackles in junior season (2019).

Prep: A two-time all-conference selection at Rice Lake … earned an honorable mention to the Wisconsin All-State team … was twice named a team captain … school record holder in career tackles (367), single season tackles (202) and single season forced fumbles (6) … played in the state championship in both football and basketball … member of the National Honor Society … Named Rice Lake High School Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Personal: Son of Angie and J.R. Buckley … his brother, Peyton, is a fellow signee to the Viking signing class … biology and psychology major.

Peyton Buckley, DB, 6-1, 180, Rice Lake, Wis. (Rice Lake/St. Cloud State)

Previous (St. Cloud State): Took a redshirt.

Prep: First Team All-Conference and All-Region selection at Rice Lake … selected to play in the Wisconsin/Minnesota Border Battle All-Star game … as a quarterback, holds the school record for career passing touchdowns, passing yards and total touchdowns … helped Rice Lake to a state championship in 2017 … member of the National Honor Society.

Personal: Son of Angie and J.R. Buckley … his brother, Parker, is a fellow signee to the Vikings … plans to major in special education.

Matt Connors, QB, 6-4, 200, Collierville, Tenn. (Collierville/South Dakota State)

Previous (South Dakota State): Took a redshirt in the 2018 season … earned the team’s scout player of the week on two occasions.

Prep: Was a three-year starter at Lemoore Union High School in California before graduating from Collierville High School in Tennessee … totaled 5,269 yards passing and 51 passing touchdowns over his prep career … rushed for another 15 touchdowns … earned second-team all-region honors as a senior … senior year consisted of 2,353 yards and 26 touchdowns … played in the 2017 Memphis Area All-Star game.

Personal: Son of Jen and Tim Connors … sport management major.

Perry Keyes, WR, 6-4, 190, Taylorsville, Miss. (Taylorsville/Mississippi Gulf Coast CC)

Previous (Mississippi Gulf Coast CC): Played in nine games making eight receptions … recorded first touchdown against Southwestern Mississippi … touchdown was a 25-yard reception.

Prep: Named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Class 2A All-State First Team as a senior at Taylorsville … tallied 71 receptions for 1,260 yards and 10 touchdowns during senior season … led Taylorsville to the Class 2A State Championship on two occasions … selected to play in the Bernard Blackwell Classic All-Star Game where he was named the South Offensive MVP …

Personal: Son of Tina Keyes and Michael Merrill … plans to major in psychology.

