Augustana announces early National Signing Day signees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday is first day of the signing period for high school athletes who are looking to formalize college decisions.

Augustana University has been releasing athletes signing on Wednesday to various Viking teams. Below is a collection of those teams and the athletes joining Augustana University.

Viking Soccer Signs Seven For 2020

The Augustana women’s soccer team had a busy National Signing Day on Wednesday morning as seven student-athletes signed their National Letters of Intent to continue their athletic and academic careers at Augustana.

Annika Bard | Center Midfield | 5-5 | Appleton, Wis.| United Hurricanes

High School: Bard will graduate from Appleton West High School in May of 2020. The now-senior scored 23 goals as a junior and was named First Team All-Conference and Honorable Mention All-State. She scored 25 goals as a sophomore and in addition to being named First Team All-Conference was named the Family Insurance All-USA Fox Valley Top Performer. Bard notched 18 goals during her freshman season.

Personal: Bard was born in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Feb. 15, 2002, to parents Jeff and Kris Bard. She has an older sibling and likes to travel, play ping pong and volunteer at the humane society. She plans to major in Communications Disorders at Augustana and wants to become a speech language pathologist.

Grace Douglas | Forward | 5-2 | Woodbury, Minn | Salvo SC

High School: Douglas will graduate from Woodbury High School in June of 2020. She is a four-year letterwinner and was a starter during her junior and senior seasons. She received All-Conference honors during her junior and senior seasons.

Personal: Douglas was born in Woodbury, Minnesota, on Sept. 24, 2001, to parents Larry Douglas and Aimee Broten. She has four siblings and her hobbies include soccer, hockey and ultimate frisbee. Douglas plans on majoring in psychology at Augustana.

Hope Korte | Midfield | 5-9 | Mendota Heights, Minn. | Salvo SC

High School: Korte will graduate from Henry Sibley High School in May of 2020. She scored seven goals and tallied seven assists as a senior and was named First Team All-Conference and Second Team All-State. As a junior, she was named First Team All-Conference as well. She scored 10 goals and tallied 9 assists during her freshman and sophomore seasons and was named Rookie of the Year during her freshman campaign.

Personal: Korte was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Sept. 20, 2001, to parents Julie and John Korte. She has an older sibling and enjoys travelling, hiking, basketball, golf, and baking. She plans to major in business and minor in Spanish at Augustana.

Lily Petersen | Midfield | 5-4 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Dakota Alliance SC

High School: Petersen will graduate from Harrisburg High School in May of 2020. She was awarded Academic All-State and All-Conference honors as a senior. Throughout her four years at Harrisburg, Peterson scored 18 goals and tallied 10 assists.

Personal: Petersen was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Feb. 20, 2002, to parents Scott and Tara Petersen. Her hobbies include soccer, playing with her dog, and travelling. She plans on majoring in exercise science at Augustana.

Sierra Schmidt | Forward/Midfield | 5-4 | Omaha, Neb. | Gretna Soccer Club

High School: Schmidt will graduate from Millard West High School in May of 2020. She scored four goals and tallied nine assists during her junior season en route to an 18-1 record, state title and All-State honorable mention. She scored four goals and recorded seven assists during her freshman and sophomore seasons.

Personal: Schmidt was born in Omaha, Nebraska, on April 18, 2002, to parents Jamie and Beth Schmidt. She has two siblings and wants to join the medical field after Augustana.

Ellie Schock | Forward | 5-6 | Sioux Falls, S.D. | Dakota Alliance SC

High School: Schock will graduate from Sioux Falls Christian High School in May of 2020. She scored 17 goals and tallied two assists during her senior season and owns the career goals record (59), career assists record (24), single-game goals record (6) and single-game assists record (3). She was also named First Team All-State during her sophomore, junior and senior seasons and was Academic All-State as a senior. Schock scored 22 goals and tallied five assists during her junior season. As a sophomore, she scored 16 goals and had 12 assists and scored four goals and logged five assists during her freshman campaign.

Personal: Schock was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on May 15, 2002, to parents Nathan and Barb Schock. She has two siblings and enjoys playing soccer and dancing. She plans on majoring in exercise science at Augustana and wants to become a pediatric physical therapist.

Mackenzie Ternes | Defender | 5-8 | Vadnais Heights, Minn. | Salvo SC

High School: Ternes will graduate from White Bear Lake Area High School in June of 2020. She scored four goals and logged five assists as a senior and was named to the All-Conference team. As a sophomore, Teneres also gained All-Conference honors with three goals and 12 assists.

Personal: Ternes was born in Maplewood, Minnesota, on November 28, 2001, to parents Eric and Janet Ternes. She has two older siblings and her hobbies include being outdoors, travelling, hanging out with friends, and playing with her dog.

Augustana Men’s Basketball Inks O’Gorman Product on National Signing Day

Augustana head men’s basketball coach Tom Billeter is pleased to announce the signing of Akoi Akoi of Sioux Falls O’Gorman. Akoi is a 6-6 forward entering his senior season for the Knights.

Akoi will be a three-year starter for O’Gorman this winter after averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a junior. He earned All-State honors after leading the Knights to State runner-up honors and the Metro Conference Championship. As a key reserve, Akoi won the South Dakota State AA Championship in 2017-18.

Augustana Women’s Basketball Inks Two Student-Athletes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Augustana women’s basketball inked two student-athletes on signing day, head coach Dave Krauth announced Wednesday. Aby Phipps and Johanna Miller have signed to play for the Vikings next season.

Aby Phipps | Shooting Guard | Sioux Falls, South Dakota | Harrisburg High School

Entering her senior season, Phipps is looking to build off last year’s success of placing third at the SDHSAA State AA Tournament. Phipps averaged 12.3 points a contest while grabbing 96 rebounds and dishing out 32 assists. On defense, she recorded 26 steals and had 12 blocks. The Sioux Falls, South Dakota, native earned ESD All-Tournament Team honors and ESD All-Conference Player honors.

Phipps plans to double major in biology and exercise science with the hopes of going to medical school.

Johanna Miller | Center | Brookings, S.D. | Brookings High School

In her junior season, she helped her team earn a spot in the SDHSAA State AA Tournament for the first time in 13 years alongside current Viking Michaela Jewett. The Brookings, South Dakota, native is a three-year letter winner and earned all-conference honors after shooting at a 47.2 clip from the field and 67.9 percent from the charity stripe. She averaged 1.2 blocks per game and seven rebounds per game. In her sophomore season, Miller shot 43.3 percent from the field and 81.8 percent from downtown.

Miller plans to major in education administration and minor in education.

Source: Augustana University Athletics.