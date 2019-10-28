Signing Day

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Washington
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
State argues Charles Rhines’ execution should move forward amid fight over lethal drugs
Top Stories
Property owners near failed parking ramp project put City on notice
Authorities identify victim of gender reveal party explosion
Three injured in crash north of Brandon
Prolonged Missouri River flooding could last all winter
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Closeline Admin
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
The Big Game
The KELO Cup
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
29 games scheduled for Hoop City Classic
Top Stories
Rodgers, Jones star for Packers in 31-24 victory over Chiefs
Top Stories
Cole pitches Astros to 3-2 Series lead over Nats
Win streak to 18; now 10-0 in Summit
SDSU and USD draw in soccer, ending Jacks’ run
Vikings backup S Jayron Kearse arrested on suspicion of DWI
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Keep KELOLAND Warm
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
CMA Awards
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Halloween safety tips for you and your trick-or-treaters
Top Stories
A preview of tomorrow night’s KELOLAND On The Road with Mike Huether
Top Stories
A preview of the Sioux Empire Community Theatre traveling show, Steel Magnolias
Revamp your interior design style with upcycled textiles
Spooky games for Halloween
Teal Pumpkin Project promoting inclusion for all trick-or-treaters
About Us
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Automall
Employment
Search
Search
Search
Signing Day
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Weather
Sanford to pay $20 million in kickback scheme
Three injured in crash north of Brandon
Property owners near failed parking ramp project put City on notice
One day at a time: Ty Eschenbaum’s bravery
Don't Miss!
Keep KELOLAND Warm
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Zoo Boo Pumpkin Carving Contest
Win Monster Jam Tickets!
Vegas Experience Sweepstakes
Win A Trip To See Mel Robbins!
KELOLAND Pro Football Contest
KELOLAND Racing Challenge
More Contests