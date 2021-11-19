Saturday SportsZone: USD’s Hail Mary win; Meet SDSU’s 605 Hogs; High school football champions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Hail Mary that will be remembered forever in South Dakota, a walk-off field goal keeps a high school dynasty alive and there’s a new state football champ in 11AAA.

We’re looking back at some of the best sports plays of the week in the area and looking ahead at what’s next for some teams.

Here are a few of the stories featured on this week’s show:

The Saturday SportsZone airs at 9:30 a.m. CST on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com. You can watch Saturday morning in the attached video player.