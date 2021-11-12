Saturday SportsZone: USD hosts SDSU; High school football championships; National award for former Augustana athlete

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO — It’s rivalry Saturday in South Dakota.

SDSU takes on USD at the DakotaDome in college football. We look ahead to the matchup.

The final high school football championship is up for grabs on Saturday; we preview the game and bring you highlights of the previous games.

Plus, meet the former Augustana softball player who just received a national award.

Others stories include:

These are just a few of the stories to be featured on this week’s Saturday SportsZone. Watch on KELO-TV and on KELOLAND.com at 9:30 a.m. CST.