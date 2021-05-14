SportsZone Saturday: SDSU prepares for National Championship; Mental strength coach helps the Jacks; Storm and Canaries open 2021 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU football prepares for the the FCS National Championship, Kris Kracht helps Jackrabbit mental strength and the Canaries and Storm prepare for 2021 season openers.

Join us for SportsZone Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV and KELOLAND.com. Watch in the video player above at that time.

Look for these stories and more from the sports world:

Every week on SportsZone Saturday, we want to showcase the best sports action from the past week. To be featured on SportsZone spotlight all you have to do use #KELOSports on social media, tag our KELOLAND Sports accounts in a post, or you can send in your picture or video to uShare@keloland.com.