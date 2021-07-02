Saturday SportsZone: SDSU football prepares for unusual season; Canaries send three players to Tokyo; A new soccer team prepares at S.F. Jefferson

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday, we take a look at the SDSU football team who is having to prepare for an FCS season with a short turnaround, plus we introduce you to three Sioux Falls Canaries players who are heading to the Olympics.
Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:
- The Showdown closes its week-long run
- KELOLAND.com Top 5 Plays – June 24-30
- City Championship win just another part of Jack Lundin’s golf journey
- How a high school sports team starts from scratch
- How South Dakota State football is preparing to play again in the fall