Saturday SportsZone: SDSU football prepares for unusual season; Canaries send three players to Tokyo; A new soccer team prepares at S.F. Jefferson

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In this week’s SportsZone Saturday, we take a look at the SDSU football team who is having to prepare for an FCS season with a short turnaround, plus we introduce you to three Sioux Falls Canaries players who are heading to the Olympics.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 