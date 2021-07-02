Saturday SportsZone: SDSU football prepares for unusual season; Canaries send three players to Tokyo; A new soccer team prepares at S.F. Jefferson

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) -- Usually, student-athletes get a long break between playing games to recover, train and prepare for the next season, but some athletes will not have much time this year.

Coming off of a spring season and playing in the national championship in May, SDSU football only has a few months to recover and get back on the field. While that time is short, the team is looking forward to their first game in September.