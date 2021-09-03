Powerhouse Plays – September 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays which features highlights from 12 high school football teams across South Dakota and Iowa.

The list of matchups featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays include:

11AAA Washington vs. Rapid City Central

11AA #1 Tea Area vs. 11AA Sturgis

11AA Douglas vs. 11AA #5 Brookings

11A Tri-Valley vs. 11AA #1 Canton

11A #2 Madison vs. 11A Dakota Valley

11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. 11A Milbank

11A #5 West Central vs. 11A Belle Fourche

11A #5 Lennox vs. 11A Custer

9A #2 Howard vs. 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman

9A Castlewood vs. 9AA Hamlin

Iowa: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Iowa: West Sioux vs. Sioux Center