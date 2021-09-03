Powerhouse Plays – September 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays which features highlights from 12 high school football teams across South Dakota and Iowa.
The list of matchups featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays include:
11AAA Washington vs. Rapid City Central
11AA #1 Tea Area vs. 11AA Sturgis
11AA Douglas vs. 11AA #5 Brookings
11A Tri-Valley vs. 11AA #1 Canton
11A #2 Madison vs. 11A Dakota Valley
11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. 11A Milbank
11A #5 West Central vs. 11A Belle Fourche
11A #5 Lennox vs. 11A Custer
9A #2 Howard vs. 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman
9A Castlewood vs. 9AA Hamlin
Iowa: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Iowa: West Sioux vs. Sioux Center