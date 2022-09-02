SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s Powerhouse Plays features the top plays and playmakers from 12 high school football games across South Dakota and Iowa.
The list of matchups featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays include:
- Rapid City Central at Lincoln
- Washington at Jefferson
- Pierre at Brookings
- Beresford at Canton
- Vermillion at Lennox
- Sioux Falls Christian at West Central
- Chamberlain at Dakota Valley
- Sioux Valley at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Clark/Willow Lake at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Viborg-Hurley at Canistota
- Estherville-Lincoln Central at West Lyon
- Central Lyon at Sergeant Bluff-Luton