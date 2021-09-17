Powerhouse Plays – September 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring highlights from 10 games across South Dakota and one game from Iowa.
This weeks Powerhouse Plays feature plays from the following games:
- 11AAA #5 Washington vs. #1 Harrisburg
- 11AAA #2 Brandon Valley vs. O’Gorman
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. #4 Lincoln
- 11AA #2 Pierre vs. Douglas
- 11AA #3 Aberdeen Central vs. #5 Brookings
- 11A #5 Lennox vs. #3 Dell Rapids
- 11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. West Central
- 11B #5 McCook Central/Montrose vs. #3 Sioux Valley
- 9AA #2 Garretson vs. Canistota/Freeman
- 9A Lyman vs. 9AA #5 Wall
- IOWA Central Lyon vs. West Lyon