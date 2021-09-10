Powerhouse Plays – September 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring highlights from 11 games across South Dakota.

The list of games featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays includes:

Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson

Harrisburg at Lincoln

Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley

Madison at Vermillion

Lennox at Dakota Valley

Chamberlain at Dell Rapids

Flandreau at Baltic

McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson

Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson

Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley

Chester Area at 9A Howard ​

Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet