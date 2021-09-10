Powerhouse Plays – September 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring highlights from 11 games across South Dakota.
The list of games featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays includes:
Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson
Harrisburg at Lincoln
Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley
Madison at Vermillion
Lennox at Dakota Valley
Chamberlain at Dell Rapids
Flandreau at Baltic
McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson
Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson
Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley
Chester Area at 9A Howard
Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet