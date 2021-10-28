Powerhouse Plays – October 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring the top plays and playmakers from the quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School football playoffs.

This week’s Powerhouse Plays features the following games:

  • Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens
  • Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
  • Roosevelt vs O’Gorman
  • Washington vs Lincoln
  • Tea Area vs. Sturgis
  • Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central
  • Vermillion vs. Tri-Valley
  • Dell Rapids vs. West Central
  • Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Wagner
  • Hanson vs. Platte-Geddes
  • De Smet vs. Warner
  • Wall vs. Gregory

For full quarterfinal results from all 7 classes, check out the scoreboard story above.

