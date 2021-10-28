Powerhouse Plays – October 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring the top plays and playmakers from the quarterfinal round of the South Dakota High School football playoffs.

This week’s Powerhouse Plays features the following games:

Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens

Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson

Roosevelt vs O’Gorman

Washington vs Lincoln

Tea Area vs. Sturgis

Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central

Vermillion vs. Tri-Valley

Dell Rapids vs. West Central

Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Wagner

Hanson vs. Platte-Geddes

De Smet vs. Warner

Wall vs. Gregory

For full quarterfinal results from all 7 classes, check out the scoreboard story above.