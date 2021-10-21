Powerhouse Plays – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The October 20th edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from first round of the 9B, 9A, 9AA and 11B playoffs, as well as the regular season finales for the state’s three largest classes.

Some of the matchups included in this week’s edition include:

O’Gorman at Jefferson

Harrisburg at Brandon Valley

Washington vs Lincoln

Sioux Falls Christian at Madison

Lennox at Canton

Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson

Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

Platte-Geddes at Chester Area

North Central at Wall

Kimball/White Lake at Howard

Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson

Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary