Powerhouse Plays – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The October 20th edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from first round of the 9B, 9A, 9AA and 11B playoffs, as well as the regular season finales for the state’s three largest classes.
Some of the matchups included in this week’s edition include:
O’Gorman at Jefferson
Harrisburg at Brandon Valley
Washington vs Lincoln
Sioux Falls Christian at Madison
Lennox at Canton
Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson
Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
Platte-Geddes at Chester Area
North Central at Wall
Kimball/White Lake at Howard
Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson
Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary