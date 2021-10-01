Powerhouse Plays – October 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s version of Powerhouse plays featuring the top plays and playmakers from 10 games across South Dakota and Iowa.
This week’s Powerhouse Plays features plays from these games:
- 11AAA Jefferson vs Roosevelt
- 11AAA Lincoln at Brandon Valley
- 11A Vermillion at Dell Rapids
- 11A Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian
- 11A Madison at Tri-Valley
- 11B Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley
- 11B Winner at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
- 9AA Hanson at Chester Area
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sioux Center