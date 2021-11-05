Powerhouse Plays – November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the final edition of Powerhouse Plays from the high school football season featuring 12 South Dakota semifinals.
The list of matchups featured include:
11AAA
- #5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg
- #6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley
11AA
- #4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area
- #7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre
11A
- #4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison
- #7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion
11B
- #5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner
- #14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
9AA
- #11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston
9A
- #3 Wall at #2 Howard
9B
- #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon
- #3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area