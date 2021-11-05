Powerhouse Plays – November 5

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is the final edition of Powerhouse Plays from the high school football season featuring 12 South Dakota semifinals.

The list of matchups featured include:

11AAA

  • #5 Lincoln at #1 Harrisburg
  • #6 O’Gorman at #2 Brandon Valley

11AA

  • #4 Yankton at #1 Tea Area
  • #7 Aberdeen Central at #3 Pierre

11A

  • #4 Dell Rapids at #1 Madison
  • #7 Milbank at #3 Vermillion

11B

  • #5 Elk Point-Jefferson at #1 Winner
  • #14 Beresford at #7 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

9AA

  • #11 Canistota/Freeman at #2 Parkston

9A

  • #3 Wall at #2 Howard

9B

  • #5 Dell Rapids St. Mary at #1 Avon
  • #3 Potter County at #2 Faulkton Area

