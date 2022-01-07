Powerhouse Plays – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from January 7th.
The list of games featured in Powerhouse Plays this week include:
Boys Basketball
#1AA Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Stevens
Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens
Boyden-Hull vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan
Girls Basketball
#3AA O’Gorman vs. Watertown
Jefferson vs. #4AA Rapid City Central
Roosevelt vs. #5AA Rapid City Stevens
Women’s Basketball
USF vs. U-Mary
USHL Hockey
Stampede vs. Waterloo