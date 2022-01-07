Powerhouse Plays – January 7

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from January 7th.

The list of games featured in Powerhouse Plays this week include:

Boys Basketball
#1AA Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Stevens

Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens

Boyden-Hull vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan

Girls Basketball
#3AA O’Gorman vs. Watertown

Jefferson vs. #4AA Rapid City Central

Roosevelt vs. #5AA Rapid City Stevens

Women’s Basketball
USF vs. U-Mary

USHL Hockey
Stampede vs. Waterloo

