Powerhouse Plays – December 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- For the first time in nearly 30 years, the Western Mall is officially under new ownership in one of the city's largest ever-real estate sales.

The $45 million sale was finalized yesterday between longtime owner Bill Hinks and the new local ownership group Sioux Falls Western, LLC.

"I really would like to stay with the mall for another 15 years, I'm getting to the age where it's half scary," Hinks said.

Furniture Mart Founder Bill Hinks has owned the Western Mall since the 1990s.

"It needed so much. The mall was about 40 percent full. All kinds of things to fix and do, and roads to fix," Hinks said.

Hinks made those improvements and more, bringing in big national tenants like Best Buy and Scheels under his more than 25 years of ownership and getting the mall up to 98 percent occupancy, even through the pandemic.

"We have such a great relationship with Bill so to have new ownership coming in, our hope was that it would be somebody local. So that news was really welcome for us, so that we could work face to face with the new owners," Sioux Falls Scheels Store Leader Dan Hermanson said.