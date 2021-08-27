Powerhouse Plays – August 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring the top plays and playmakers from South Dakota and Iowa high school football.

The list of games featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays include:

11AAA #5 Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. 11AAA Sioux Falls Washington

11AAA #1 Harrisburg vs. 11AA #1 Pierre

11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. 11AAA #2 Brandon Valley

11AA #2 Brookings vs. 11AA #4 Tea Area

11A #1 Canton vs. 11A #2 Dell Rapids

11A #5 Dakota Valley vs. 11A Tri-Valley

Iowa 3A #3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. 2A #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

Iowa 2A #3 West Lyon vs. 1A #2 Western Christian

9A Colman-Egan vs. 9A #2 Howard

9AA Chester Area vs. 9AA Bon Homme

To see complete results from Friday check out the scoreboard here.