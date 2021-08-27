Powerhouse Plays – August 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays featuring the top plays and playmakers from South Dakota and Iowa high school football.
The list of games featured in this week’s Powerhouse Plays include:
11AAA #5 Sioux Falls Jefferson vs. 11AAA Sioux Falls Washington
11AAA #1 Harrisburg vs. 11AA #1 Pierre
11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. 11AAA #2 Brandon Valley
11AA #2 Brookings vs. 11AA #4 Tea Area
11A #1 Canton vs. 11A #2 Dell Rapids
11A #5 Dakota Valley vs. 11A Tri-Valley
Iowa 3A #3 Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley vs. 2A #1 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Iowa 2A #3 West Lyon vs. 1A #2 Western Christian
9A Colman-Egan vs. 9A #2 Howard
9AA Chester Area vs. 9AA Bon Homme
To see complete results from Friday check out the scoreboard here.