Click the video player above to see this week’s Powerhouse Plays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Plenty of football games were played across the state on Friday and we have a look at the top plays and hits in this week’s Powerhouse Plays!
Games featured on Powerhouse Plays:
- 11B #1 Winner vs. Tri-Valley
- 11B Baltic vs. #2 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B #3 Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Parker
- 11B Groton Area vs. Aberdeen Roncalli
- 11B McCook Central/Montrose vs. Flandreau
- 9AA #4 Hanson vs. #1 Howard
- 9A Chester Area vs. 9AA Garretson
- 9B Irene-Wakonda vs. 9A #1 Canistota
- 9A Waverly-South Shore vs. 9B #1 Dell Rapids St. Mary