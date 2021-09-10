KELOLAND SportsZone to feature highlights from games across the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football fields across the area will be busy again on Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will be covering the following matchups:

11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson

11AAA Harrisburg at Lincoln

11A Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley

11A Madison at Vermillion

11A Lennox at Dakota Valley

11A Chamberlain at Dell Rapids

11B Flandreau at Baltic

11B McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson

9AA Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley

9AA Chester Area at 9A Howard

9A Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet

There will be two games featured on the Game of the Week page on Friday. Join KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Tanner Castora for play-by-play when Rapid City Stevens takes on Jefferson at 4 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., watch as Harrisburg faces Lincoln with play-by-play from Grant Sweeter.

Join us for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. for highlights from from the matchups above.