KELOLAND SportsZone to feature highlights from games across the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football fields across the area will be busy again on Friday night.
KELOLAND Sports will be covering the following matchups:
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson
- 11AAA Harrisburg at Lincoln
- 11A Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley
- 11A Madison at Vermillion
- 11A Lennox at Dakota Valley
- 11A Chamberlain at Dell Rapids
- 11B Flandreau at Baltic
- 11B McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson
- 9AA Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson
- 9AA Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley
- 9AA Chester Area at 9A Howard
- 9A Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet
There will be two games featured on the Game of the Week page on Friday. Join KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Tanner Castora for play-by-play when Rapid City Stevens takes on Jefferson at 4 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., watch as Harrisburg faces Lincoln with play-by-play from Grant Sweeter.
Join us for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. for highlights from from the matchups above.