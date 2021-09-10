KELOLAND SportsZone to feature highlights from games across the area

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — High school football fields across the area will be busy again on Friday night.

KELOLAND Sports will be covering the following matchups:

  • 11AAA Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson
  • 11AAA Harrisburg at Lincoln
  • 11A Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley
  • 11A Madison at Vermillion
  • 11A Lennox at Dakota Valley
  • 11A Chamberlain at Dell Rapids
  • 11B Flandreau at Baltic
  • 11B McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • 9AA Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson
  • 9AA Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley
  • 9AA Chester Area at 9A Howard
  • 9A Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet

There will be two games featured on the Game of the Week page on Friday. Join KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter and Tanner Castora for play-by-play when Rapid City Stevens takes on Jefferson at 4 p.m. Then at 8 p.m., watch as Harrisburg faces Lincoln with play-by-play from Grant Sweeter.

Join us for the KELOLAND SportsZone at 10:15 p.m. for highlights from from the matchups above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 