KELOLAND SportsZone to feature 13 playoff games

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota high school football playoff season is here for teams across the state.
KELOLAND Sports will be out covering 13 games and will bring you the highlights in Thursday’s SportsZone.
- Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens
- Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
- Roosevelt vs O’Gorman
- Washington vs Lincoln
- Tea Area vs. Sturgis
- Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central
- Vermillion vs. Tri-Valley
- Dell Rapids vs. West Central
- Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Wagner
- Hanson vs. Platte-Geddes
- De Smet vs. Warner
- Wall vs. Gregory
Thursday’s Game of the Week will be a doubleheader featuring a matchup between O’Gorman and Roosevelt followed by a matchup between Washington and Lincoln.