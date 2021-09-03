KELOLAND SportsZone – September 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone. This week’s SportsZone featured 12 high school football games across South Dakota and Iowa.

The featured matchups include:
11AAA Washington vs. Rapid City Central
11AA #1 Tea Area vs. 11AA Sturgis
11AA Douglas vs. 11AA #5 Brookings
11A Tri-Valley vs. 11AA #1 Canton
11A #2 Madison vs. 11A Dakota Valley
11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. 11A Milbank
11A #5 West Central vs. 11A Belle Fourche
11A #5 Lennox vs. 11A Custer
9A #2 Howard vs. 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman
9A Castlewood vs. 9AA Hamlin
Iowa: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Iowa: West Sioux vs. Sioux Center

