KELOLAND SportsZone – September 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone. This week’s SportsZone featured 12 high school football games across South Dakota and Iowa.

The featured matchups include:

11AAA Washington vs. Rapid City Central

11AA #1 Tea Area vs. 11AA Sturgis

11AA Douglas vs. 11AA #5 Brookings

11A Tri-Valley vs. 11AA #1 Canton

11A #2 Madison vs. 11A Dakota Valley

11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. 11A Milbank

11A #5 West Central vs. 11A Belle Fourche

11A #5 Lennox vs. 11A Custer

9A #2 Howard vs. 9AA #2 Canistota/Freeman

9A Castlewood vs. 9AA Hamlin

Iowa: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Iowa: West Sioux vs. Sioux Center

Make sure to check out all of Friday’s scores on our scoreboard page here. (INSERT HYPERLINK TO SCOREBOARD)