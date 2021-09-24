KELOLAND SportsZone – September 24

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from September 24th. This week’s SportsZone featured 12 games across South Dakota.

The list of matchups include:

  • 11AAA Harrisburg at Roosevelt
  • 11AAA Lincoln at O’Gorman
  • 11AAA Washington at Brandon Valley
  • 11AA Pierre at Yankton
  • 11AA Mitchell at Brookings
  • 11AA Watertown at Tea Area
  • 11A Canton at Madison
  • 11A Dell Rapids at Sioux Falls Christian ​
  • 11A Dakota Valley at West Central
  • 11B Baltic at EPJ
  • 9AA Platte-Geddes at Wolsey-Wessington
  • 9B Avon at Gayville-Volin 

