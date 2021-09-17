KELOLAND SportsZone — September 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to see this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone which features 14 ranked teams, from ten games in South Dakota and one from Iowa.

Friday featured several ranked games as this week’s SportsZone saw four games featuring a top five showdown.

Below is the list of 11 games featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:

11AAA #5 Washington vs. #1 Harrisburg

11AAA #2 Brandon Valley vs. O’Gorman

11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. #4 Lincoln

11AA #2 Pierre vs. Douglas

11AA #3 Aberdeen Central vs. #5 Brookings

11A #5 Lennox vs. #3 Dell Rapids

11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. West Central

11B #5 McCook Central/Montrose vs. #3 Sioux Valley

9AA #2 Garretson vs. Canistota/Freeman

9A Lyman vs. 9AA #5 Wall

IOWA Central Lyon vs. West Lyon

You can view scores from around the state, plus Iowa by visiting the story below: