KELOLAND SportsZone — September 17

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week's KELOLAND SportsZone features 14 ranked teams, from ten games in South Dakota and one from Iowa.
Friday featured several ranked games as this week’s SportsZone saw four games featuring a top five showdown.
Below is the list of 11 games featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone:
- 11AAA #5 Washington vs. #1 Harrisburg
- 11AAA #2 Brandon Valley vs. O’Gorman
- 11AAA Rapid City Stevens vs. #4 Lincoln
- 11AA #2 Pierre vs. Douglas
- 11AA #3 Aberdeen Central vs. #5 Brookings
- 11A #5 Lennox vs. #3 Dell Rapids
- 11A #4 Sioux Falls Christian vs. West Central
- 11B #5 McCook Central/Montrose vs. #3 Sioux Valley
- 9AA #2 Garretson vs. Canistota/Freeman
- 9A Lyman vs. 9AA #5 Wall
- IOWA Central Lyon vs. West Lyon
