KELOLAND SportsZone – September 10

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone, which features highlights from 11 games across South Dakota.

The list of matchups include:
Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson
Harrisburg at Lincoln
Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley
Madison at Vermillion
Chamberlain at Dell Rapids
Flandreau at Baltic
McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson
Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson
Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley
Chester Area at 9A Howard ​
Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet

Make sure to check out all of Friday’s scores on our scoreboard page in the link above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 