KELOLAND SportsZone – September 10

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week's KELOLAND SportsZone features highlights from 11 games across South Dakota.

The list of matchups include:

Rapid City Stevens at Jefferson

Harrisburg at Lincoln

Sioux Falls Christian at Tri-Valley

Madison at Vermillion

Chamberlain at Dell Rapids

Flandreau at Baltic

McCook Central/Montrose at Elk Point-Jefferson

Arlington/Lake Preston at Garretson

Canistota/Freeman at Viborg-Hurley

Chester Area at 9A Howard ​

Elkton-Lake Benton at De Smet

Check out all of Friday's scores on our scoreboard page.