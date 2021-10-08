KELOLAND SportsZone – October 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from October 8th. This week’s edition featured highlights from a dozen games including ten from South Dakota, and one from each Minnesota and Iowa.
The list of matchups featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:
- Rapid City Central at Harrisburg
- Washington vs Roosevelt
- Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman
- Aberdeen Central at Tea Area
- Dell Rapids at Madison
- Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Florence/Henry at Elkton-Lake Benton
- Hanson at Canistota/Freeman
- Howard at Garretson
- Hitchcock-Tulare at Great Plains Lutheran
- Pipestone at Luverne
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Make sure to check out Friday’s scoreboard here.