KELOLAND SportsZone – October 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from October 8th. This week’s edition featured highlights from a dozen games including ten from South Dakota, and one from each Minnesota and Iowa.

The list of matchups featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:

  • Rapid City Central at Harrisburg
  • Washington vs Roosevelt
  • Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman
  • Aberdeen Central at Tea Area
  • Dell Rapids at Madison
  • Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson
  • Florence/Henry at Elkton-Lake Benton
  • Hanson at Canistota/Freeman
  • Howard at Garretson
  • Hitchcock-Tulare at Great Plains Lutheran
  • Pipestone at Luverne
  • Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

