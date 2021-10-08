KELOLAND SportsZone – October 8

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from October 8th. This week’s edition featured highlights from a dozen games including ten from South Dakota, and one from each Minnesota and Iowa.

The list of matchups featured in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:

Rapid City Central at Harrisburg

Washington vs Roosevelt

Rapid City Stevens at O’Gorman

Aberdeen Central at Tea Area

Dell Rapids at Madison

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan at Elk Point-Jefferson

Florence/Henry at Elkton-Lake Benton

Hanson at Canistota/Freeman

Howard at Garretson

Hitchcock-Tulare at Great Plains Lutheran

Pipestone at Luverne

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Make sure to check out Friday’s scoreboard here.