KELOLAND SportsZone – October 28

SportsZone

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone featuring thirteen South Dakota high school football quarterfinal matchups.

The games covered in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:

  • Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens
  • Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
  • Roosevelt vs O’Gorman
  • Washington vs Lincoln
  • Tea Area vs. Sturgis
  • Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central
  • Vermillion vs. Tri-Valley
  • Dell Rapids vs. West Central
  • Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Wagner
  • Hanson vs. Platte-Geddes
  • De Smet vs. Warner
  • Wall vs. Gregory

For full quarterfinal results from all 7 classes, check out the scoreboard story above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 