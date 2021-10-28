KELOLAND SportsZone – October 28

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND SportsZone featuring thirteen South Dakota high school football quarterfinal matchups.
The games covered in this week’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:
- Harrisburg vs. Rapid City Stevens
- Brandon Valley vs. Jefferson
- Roosevelt vs O’Gorman
- Washington vs Lincoln
- Tea Area vs. Sturgis
- Brookings vs. Aberdeen Central
- Vermillion vs. Tri-Valley
- Dell Rapids vs. West Central
- Sioux Valley vs. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Wagner
- Hanson vs. Platte-Geddes
- De Smet vs. Warner
- Wall vs. Gregory
For full quarterfinal results from all 7 classes, check out the scoreboard story above.