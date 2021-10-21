KELOLAND SportsZone – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School football playoffs kicked off Thursday night for Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B while the state’s three largest classes wrapped up their regular seasons, as playoff spots and seeds were up for grabs.

The list of matchups covered in Thursday’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:

Regular Season

11AAA O’Gorman at Jefferson

11AAA Harrisburg at Brandon Valley

11AAA Washington vs Lincoln

11A Sioux Falls Christian at Madison

11A Lennox at Canton

11B Playoffs

Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan

St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson

Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

9AA Playoffs

Platte-Geddes at Chester Area

9A Playoffs

North Central at Wall

Kimball/White Lake at Howard

9B Playoffs

Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson

Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary

For full playoff results, make sure to check out Thursday night's scoreboard.