KELOLAND SportsZone – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School football playoffs kicked off Thursday night for Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B while the state’s three largest classes wrapped up their regular seasons, as playoff spots and seeds were up for grabs.
The list of matchups covered in Thursday’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:
Regular Season
11AAA O’Gorman at Jefferson
11AAA Harrisburg at Brandon Valley
11AAA Washington vs Lincoln
11A Sioux Falls Christian at Madison
11A Lennox at Canton
11B Playoffs
Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson
Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton
9AA Playoffs
Platte-Geddes at Chester Area
9A Playoffs
North Central at Wall
Kimball/White Lake at Howard
9B Playoffs
Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson
Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary
For full playoff results, make sure to check out Thursday night’s scoreboard. (INSERT SCOREBOARD LINK)