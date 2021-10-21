KELOLAND SportsZone – October 21

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota High School football playoffs kicked off Thursday night for Classes 11B, 9AA, 9A and 9B while the state’s three largest classes wrapped up their regular seasons, as playoff spots and seeds were up for grabs.

The list of matchups covered in Thursday’s KELOLAND SportsZone include:

Regular Season

11AAA O’Gorman at Jefferson
11AAA Harrisburg at Brandon Valley
11AAA Washington vs Lincoln
11A Sioux Falls Christian at Madison
11A Lennox at Canton

11B Playoffs

Hot Springs at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
St. Thomas More at Elk Point-Jefferson
Beresford at Mt. Vernon/Plankinton

9AA Playoffs

Platte-Geddes at Chester Area

9A Playoffs

North Central at Wall
Kimball/White Lake at Howard

9B Playoffs

Sully Buttes at Alcester-Hudson
Corsica-Stickney at Dell Rapids St. Mary

