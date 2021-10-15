KELOLAND SportsZone – October 15

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Friday marked the end of the regular season for Classes 9B, 9A, 9AA and 11B while South Dakota’s three largest classes wrap up their seasons on Thursday.
This week’s KELOLAND SportsZone features a dozen games from across South Dakota.
The list of matchups include:
- Jefferson at Harrisburg
- Roosevelt vs Lincoln
- Huron at O’Gorman
- Washington at Rapid City Stevens
- Rapid City Central at Brandon Valley
- Yankton at Brookings
- Dakota Valley at Dell Rapids
- Canton at Sioux Falls Christian
- Parker at Elk Point-Jefferson
- Howard at Hanson
- Chester Area at Garretson
- De Smet at Dell Rapids St. Mary
To see Friday’s complete results check out the Friday night scoreboard.