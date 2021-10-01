KELOLAND SportsZone – October 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from October 1st. It features 10 games across South Dakota and Iowa.
The featured matchups include:
- 11AAA Jefferson vs Roosevelt
- 11AAA Lincoln at Brandon Valley
- 11A Vermillion at Dell Rapids
- 11A Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian
- 11A Madison at Tri-Valley
- 11B Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
- 11B Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley
- 11B Winner at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
- 9AA Hanson at Chester Area
- Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sioux Center