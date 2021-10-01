KELOLAND SportsZone – October 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Click the video player above to view the KELOLAND SportsZone from October 1st. It features 10 games across South Dakota and Iowa.

The featured matchups include:

  • 11AAA Jefferson vs Roosevelt
  • 11AAA Lincoln at Brandon Valley
  • 11A Vermillion at Dell Rapids
  • 11A Lennox at Sioux Falls Christian
  • 11A Madison at Tri-Valley
  • 11B Beresford at Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan
  • 11B Elk Point-Jefferson at Sioux Valley
  • 11B Winner at Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central
  • 9AA Hanson at Chester Area
  • Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley at Sioux Center

